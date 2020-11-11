Boxing: Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson admits to using fake penis and urine samples to pass drug tests

Bizarre revelations have been added to Mike Tyson's already infamous career, after admissions he used a fake penis and his own child's urine samples to pass drug tests.

The former heavyweight boxing champion had a storied career that spanned 20 years, filtered with highlights and lowlights including an undisputed title reign from 1987 to 1990.

The 54-year-old is set to return to the ring in an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. on November 28.

Speaking on his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, he detailed the use of a fake penis to UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky.

"I put my baby's urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife's [urine] and my wife was like 'Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something,'" Tyson said.

"And I said, 'Nah, so we ain't gonna use you any more, we're gonna use the kid.' 'Cause I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant ... That's what I was afraid of."

Novitzky recalls that very thing happening in the past.

"I think that's happened before. A male provided a urine sample and it came back, and they said 'Sir, you're pregnant. Either you're pregnant or this is somebody else's urine'."

"That was what I was afraid of. I guess I heard of this happening because I was afraid of that," Tyson replied.

Former boxing champion Mike Tyson used a fake penis and foreign urine samples during his career. Photo / Getty

He previously admitted to using a prosthetic penis to avoid his cocaine and marijuana use being detected.

Novitzky said testers of urine often need to be up close and personal when athletes are providing a sample, making it hard to fabricate the process.

He asked "did you have the right colour whizzinator? Because there was that NFL guy last season with a white one".

"Yeah, hell yeah, I had a brown one," Tyson said.

Tyson did not shed light on why he was faking the process.

His upcoming bout with Jones Jr. has been hotly anticipated mainly due to the former's extensive work in the gym to get into shape for the eight round matchup.

Many have expressed fears for Jones Jr.'s wellbeing, including the fighter himself, following videos released on social media showing Tyson's impressive physique.

The fight will be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission with anti-doping testing for both men.