Boxing: Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul - world champion's absurd bet on rookie after spotting 'weakness'

Former world champion Regis Prograis has put down $50,000 on Logan Paul to stun the world and knock out Floyd Mayweather today.

The YouTube star will walk into the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as the monster underdog — but Prograis has spotted the biggest reason the undefeated boxing legend may meet his demise.

The former super-lightweight world champion says Paul's weight advantage of more than 15kg means he has an overwhelming advantage — and more power to put Mayweather to the floor.

Under the rules of the exhibition fight, only a knockout or TKO will result in a victory.

No official winner will be recorded and no judges will score the contest as part of the absurd rules for the blockbuster fight.

The two fighters are scheduled to fight around 4pm (NZT).

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face off. Photo / Getty Images

After watching the weigh-ins this weekend, Prograis is convinced Paul can end Mayweather's 50-0 record — even though the exhibition fight does not count towards Mayweather's official record.

"Tonight is the night, Mayweather is going to lose," he wrote on social media.

"Logan Paul is over 30lbs bigger. They make weight classes in boxing for a reason. I'm putting up 50K that Logan will get the KO. You heard it here first."

Logan Paul takes part in the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Floyd Mayweather. Photo / Getty Images

His bet could see a return of up to $300,000 with Paul's odds being crunched in from as long as $6 with some bookmakers. With most of the money coming in for Paul, he is expected to start the fight as a $4 outsider.

Mayweather has consistently shrugged off questions about giving away such a dramatic weight advantage to an opponent.

A seriously ripped Paul tipped the scales at 85kg while Mayweather registered 70kg.

my opponent small 🤣 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 3, 2021

Mike Tyson said this weekend Mayweather will "kill" Paul ahead of their exhibition boxing match today.

"Floyd is going to kill this guy, man," Tyson told Reuters. "Floyd stays in the gym, he's never out of shape.

"He's going to have so much fun winning this money."

The pair will take to the ring at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, with Mayweather set to pocket $140 million and Paul raking in up to $20 million.

While boxing purists might be squirming at the thought of the fight, plenty of punters will be tuning in hoping one of them gets knocked out.

Mayweather "retired" years ago after finishing his professional boxing career undefeated over 50 fights, but has cashed in with bouts against UFC megastar Conor McGregor in 2017 and a Japanese kickboxer in 2018.

Paul is a YouTube star who has previously fought fellow social media phenomenon KSI. The first clash ended in a draw, the second went KSI's way courtesy of the judges' decision.