Moana Pasifika came close to pulling off a huge upset against the Blues. Photo / photosport.nz

Super Rugby Pacific sure needed a shot of the unexpected. The Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika combined to provide exactly that with a timely reminder of the hope for the competition’s evolution.

Amid a flat season dominated by compromising World Cup rotation, dwindling attendance, overriding frustrations with the lack of competitiveness and compelling contests and a revived draft concept designed to paper over Australia’s glaring depth issues, the Drua and Moana blindsided everyone with the feel-good stories of the weekend.

First the Drua upset the Hurricanes in Fiji to spark feverish scenes and improve their home record to three wins from four this season. After previously knocking over the Crusaders and Rebels at home, the Drua are well placed to kick on and reach the bloated eight-team playoffs for the first time.

The Drua, much like the now-defunct Jaguares for Argentina, are a shining light for the development pathway sustained Super Rugby exposure will inevitably have in improving national teams.

While that direct pathway remains somewhat blurred for Moana, and enduring patience is clearly required before they grasp consistent competitiveness, Saturday night’s near-boilover against the Blues, which ultimately ended with a 31-30 defeat at Eden Park, offered an optimistic lens to their winless campaign.

The spotlight on the Blues’ ongoing fluctuations can wait, for now. With the Crusaders in Christchurch this week – a headline fixture that could determine second place - there is no hiding from the Blues’ flaws.

While the Blues were understrength, and underwhelming, without Beauden Barrett, Mark Telea and Patrick Tuipulotu, Moana’s passionate performance suggests something genuine could gradually eventuate from the cross-town battle for the 09.

A minor scuffle at the finish, after Australian referee Graham Cooper handed two Moana players yellow cards before awarding the match-winning penalty try to the Blues, typified escalating tension few envisioned from this contest.

As Blues captain Dalton Papali’i noted: “At the end there were a few words said but I think it’s good for the game. It builds tension. It builds a bit of rivalry, too, with two Auckland teams. We know it’s going to be good for the future.

“I know a few of those boys off the field pretty well. You could see a lot of those Moana boys have been through our system and it was personal for a lot of them. There is going to be a rivalry that’s probably strengthened.”

Super Rugby desperately needs such theatre. Continually relying on the premier New Zealand derbies to set standards and drive interest is not sustainable on any level.

Just as his players felt the hits and heat on the field, Blues coach Leon MacDonald squirmed anxiously in his seat as Moana scored 22 unanswered points to threaten an unthinkable upset. When Moana replacement Fine Inisi scored in the corner with 12 minutes remaining, it was all on. What might have been had Moana second-five D’Angelo Leuila nailed the sideline conversion for an eight-point lead.

“We weren’t feeling great in the box, starting to sweat,” MacDonald conceded. “We got there in the end. There’s lots of parts of our game we can tidy up. It wasn’t a polished performance but it’s four points. We’ve lost some games playing pretty well so I’m quite happy.

“There was nothing also-rans about Moana. They were fantastic; their physicality and endeavour. They competed and showed massive passion and heart. They should take some confidence into the end of the season. I’m sure they can tip someone else up.”

Dalton Papali'i and the Blues ultimately escaped. Photo / photosport.nz

So close, so far, for Moana and their coach Aaron Mauger who was left to contemplate familiar mixed emotions of pride and disappointment.

Professional sport dictates results will always be the yardstick by which teams are judged. Ten straight defeats this year therefore does not reflect well.

Through those struggles, though, Mauger attempts to retain perspective after pushing the Blues to the brink.

“We’re playing better rugby hands down this year. Just because we haven’t got results doesn’t mean we’re not improving,” Mauger said. “You can see in the performance we’re not far off. We’ve had five or six of those games we’re in with a chance to win.

“We need a bit more polish and that’ll swing quite quick. We always knew it was going to take three-to-five years to be consistently competing with the best sides. We still have high aspirations so it’s disappointing we’re not there yet but it doesn’t mean we’re not growing.

“We’re extremely grateful. The boys wouldn’t have had the opportunity to play Super Rugby if it wasn’t for Moana and the Drua are the same. It shows the potential and possibilities are there if we keep building and put the right support in place it’s going to be exciting in the years to come.”

Moana’s long-term sustainability has many obvious issues to confront in the coming years – New Zealand club teams draw larger crowds than they have hosted at Mt Smart Stadium this season.

Yet after providing 12 players to the Ikale Tahi Tongan national team last year, Moana captain Solomone Funaki made a strong case for spinoffs the team’s platform is engineering.

This is, after all, year two for the Drua and Moana.

“In the last World Cup you could be picked from club rugby and you ask for players to come,” Funaki said. “Now our coaches pick and choose their players. The experience from here we carry it to internationals and it’s so much better than coming from club rugby.”