Rieko Ioane is one of several All Blacks returning for the Blues this weekend. Photo / Photosport

In a season often marginalised by rest and rotation stipulations, the Blues and Hurricanes offer a rare break from those national ideals in a derby that appears destined to deliver Eden Park a compelling spectacle.

Beauden Barrett’s absence, through stitches in his ankle sustained in Brisbane and a conveniently timed All Blacks rest week, robs the Blues of their chief playmaker after he returned to form in the victory against the Reds.

Otherwise, though, the Blues and Hurricanes will roll out 12 All Blacks in a match that will go a long way to determining fourth place and a coveted home quarter-final.

With Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Finlay Christie and Ofa Tuungafasi returning from their week off for the Blues and Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett and Tyrel Lomax doing likewise for the Hurricanes, the backdrop is set for a New Zealand derby to live up to the hype.

While the Hurricanes’ widely scrutinised selection tactics significantly undermined their chances in their defeat to the Chiefs in Hamilton last week, this year’s leading attacking side will arrive at Eden Park with their weapons fully loaded for the Blues.

“You have your strategies and you normally do that at the start of the year,” Blues coach Leon MacDonald said of the two mandatory All Blacks rest weeks as his side trained at Grammar Tec on Thursday.

“Whether it’s targeting us, it’s their decision. We’ve all done it differently and managed our way through. It’s going to be a great game, with two teams that want to play attacking rugby. They’re going to be at full-strength and we’re pretty close to full strength as well.

“We’ve got to be playing well in the big games against the best opposition. There’s a lot to play for now. We’d love to have a home playoff game. We take pride in our home record, it’s been really good over the last few years, so we see it as an advantage. We know the importance of that, and for our season to stack good performances after last week’s game.”

MacDonald suggested organisation and voice earned Harry Plummer the right to fill Barrett’s void at No 10 rather than thrust the more dynamic Stephen Perofeta straight back into the starting fold. Bryce Heem, one of the Blues’ best in recent weeks, shifts from centre to second-five, where he’ll mark Jordie Barrett, to accommodate Ioane’s return. That leaves Warriors-bound Roger Tuivasa-Sheck out of the match day squad once again.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald. Photo / Photosport

The Blues will be forced to rest All Blacks No 8 Hoskins Soutu in their final regular season home match against the Highlanders next week but MacDonald is hopeful Barrett will recover by then.

“It’s hard to know for sure but we’re pretty confident he’s going to be okay. Stevie is coming off a long-term injury so we’ll bring him back via the bench. He’s building the confidence in his shoulder up. Harry has done a great job for us at 12 and played for us at 10 last week against the Reds and did a great job there so it’s nice to have some continuity.

“We want guys feeling nervous about their positions every week. That’s what brings the best out of you, when you know you have to perform well. Some of the guys in the weekend were outstanding. Bryce was brilliant so, naturally, Rieko is starting to feel a bit nervous and same with AJ Lam on the wing with Caleb. All that stuff is great for our squad.”

Last week the Blues regained their attacking spark with wingers Lam and Mark Telea running rampant thanks to a vastly improved balance to their previous kick-heavy approach that resulted in a tryless defeat to the Crusaders.

It is notable, however, the Blues best attacking performances this season have all come against Australian opposition – a second-string Waratahs side, the Rebels and Reds.

As the playoffs loom into view proving they can replicate that consistent go-forward and ball movement against New Zealand opposition would enhance the Blues’ title claims.

“We got the ball to space whether it was in the middle of the field or on the edges. On the back of that we created a bit more with ball in hand which is the way we want to play. When we kicked, we kicked on our terms, so last week was a good template for us,” MacDonald said.

For all the focus on the backline threats All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala’s return to the starting side bolsters the Blues with one of New Zealand’s best scrummages to present a telling insight for where they will attempt to minimise a team leading the line breaks, tries and offloading stats this season.

“They’re a dangerous, confident, physical team full of game breakers in the forwards and the backs. It’s an exciting challenge for us,” MacDonald said. “You’ve got to be on because they can score tries from anyone. Cam Roigard from nine has been outstanding around the fringes and creating a lot of momentum for them so they’ve got threats across the park.”

Blues v Hurricanes

Saturday, Eden Park, 7.05pm

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Akira Ioane, Cameron Suafoa, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi.

Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam/Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Kini Naholo, Aidan Morgan, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (c), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia.

Reserves: Hame Faiva, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Brett Cameron, Salesi Rayasi.

Live updates and commentary on nzherald.co.nz, GOLD SPORT and iHeart Radio.