After more than a week of rain in Christchurch, enough to keep many community grounds closed, it’ll be another slow track at Addington. Another match where egos need to be parked and tactical smarts come to the fore.

“Territory is going to be massive because once you get into the 22s, it’s pretty hard to get out of there as a defensive side,” says Crusaders captain David Havili.

The experienced midfielder has played in 12 of his franchise’s 30 post-season wins.

He doesn’t see the conditions as benefiting his side but his clarity in explaining how to win in them suggests otherwise. Been there, done that.

“I don’t think we’re gonna be helped at all. I think it’s just gonna be up to our 10s and our drivers to lead us around the park and get us in the right areas of the field so we can apply the pressure,” says Havili.

The weather might well be the Crusaders’ 16th man, but the secret weapon that nobody’s acknowledging might only have a couple of rounds left in the chamber.

If the rumours are to be believed, Christchurch’s new stadium could be finished before its scheduled completion date in April 2026 and it may be ready for round one of Super Rugby Pacific.

The elements will be almost entirely removed from the equation once the venue opens its doors next year. One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha promises to be the premier stadium in the country. A 30,000-seat rectangular ground in a prime central city location with a roof to keep the rain away. And the fog, for those who remember the 2006 final at Lancaster Park.

A wet South Island track won’t exist next season, unless games are played outside of Christchurch and Dunedin. So, what effect might that have on the Crusaders? The cold, wet conditions that have challenged fans to leave the house in recent years have clearly been too great a challenge for opponents. Will the roof change that?

Statistically, the Highlanders were a better team under the exposed skies at Carisbrook (1996-2011) than they have been under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium (2012-present). The enclosed playing field evened things slightly – and not in the host’s favour.

If the Crusaders do overcome the Blues, they’ll be back for at least one more match at Apollo Projects Stadium – a final against the Chiefs or the Brumbies. If they lose, the Blues will have pulled off a feat that no other side has managed in Super Rugby history – and the Crusaders might well have played their final match at what has been their “temporary” home since 2012.

Despite the undeniable attraction to the shiny new fortress in the middle of the city, signing off from the former Rugby League Park might be more bitter than sweet for some.

“I’ve been really fortunate and grateful to have shared some wonderful moments here. Working and watching along the way and it’s been special. You go right back to how it was put together and why it was put together. It’s emotional,” says Mooar.

Crusaders fans may not be quite so sentimental, but they’ll be hoping for one more opportunity to cram into the scaffolded seats.

