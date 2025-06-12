Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Blues challenge Crusaders’ 30-game home playoff winning streak

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sevu Reece (right) will be hoping for more Crusaders celebrations when they face the Blues on Friday for a place in the Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo / Getty Images

Sevu Reece (right) will be hoping for more Crusaders celebrations when they face the Blues on Friday for a place in the Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo / Getty Images

The Crusaders’ 27-year perfect home playoff record is on the line again as they size up the Blues for a place in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

It is a record that started with a 36-32 win over Coastal Sharks in 1998. The Crusaders have won all the playoff

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport