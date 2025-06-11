Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific team lists: Crusaders, Blues, Chiefs and Brumbies name semifinal squads

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

  • The Crusaders and Blues will look to become the first team into the Super Rugby Pacific final when they clash at 7.05pm on Friday night in Christchurch.
  • A win for the Crusaders means they host next week’s final.
  • Should the Blues win, hosting rights for the final will go to the winner of Saturday night’s semifinal between the Chiefs and Brumbies, who meet at 7.05pm in Hamilton.

Crusaders team to face the Blues

The Crusaders will be without All Black Tamaiti Williams when they host the Blues on Friday night, with the loosehead prop unavailable due to a knee injury.

That sees George Bower move into the starting side in the lone change to the run-on XV.

Save

