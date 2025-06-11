“George [Bower] has been magnificent for us. He’s had an 80 and a few longer stints on the park so we’ve got no doubt he’ll do a great job.”

The only other change also comes on the bench, where Jamie Hannah replaces Tahlor Cahill.

Should the Crusaders beat the Blues, they will earn the right to host next week’s final in Christchurch.

Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Ethan Blackadder 7. Tom Christie 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. George Bell 17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 18. Seb Calder 19. Jamie Hannah 20. Cullen Grace 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor 23. Dallas McLeod.

Unavailable: Tamaiti Williams (knee), Taha Kemara (knee, season), Dom Gardner (foot, season), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season).

Blues team to face the Crusaders

The Blues have made just one change to the starting side that beat the Chiefs last weekend, with Zarn Sullivan starting at fullback.

That is a straight swap for Corey Evans, who drops out of the match-day 23.

“It’s going to be a tough game and we need to be as accurate as possible,” Blues coach Vern Cotter said.

“There’s been good clarity this week and the boys are up for it. We’re going to enjoy the contest.

“We’re putting things together at the right time of the year. The guys know how to win big games and that’s our goal again on Friday night.”

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu 5. Laghlan McWhannell 6. Adrian Choat 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Finlay Christie 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke 12. A.J. Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Mark Tele’a 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Jordan Lay 18. Angus Ta’avao 19. Josh Beehre 20. Anton Segner 21. Sam Nock 22. Harry Plummer 23. Cole Forbes.

Unavailable: Cam Christie (thumb), Stephen Perofeta (leg), Reon Paul (shoulder), Cam Suafoa (medical, season), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Chiefs team to face the Brumbies

The Chiefs have made several changes to the side that lost to the Blues in Hamilton last weekend, with four players returning to the starting XV.

Captain Luke Jacobson has been named at openside flanker after being a late withdrawal last week due to injury, while Wallace Sititi starts at No 8. Kaylum Boshier has been named on the bench, with Simon Parker unavailable due to an ankle injury.

In the tight five, Ollie Norris will start at loosehead prop with Jared Proffit named on the bench, while Jimmy Tupou replaces Josh Lord as locking cover, with Lord ruled out under concussion protocols.

There is one change in the backline, with Quinn Tupaea returning at second five-eighths, seeing Gideon Wrampling move back to the bench.

“This week is about fronting up physically, staying disciplined, and backing our style to rise to the occasion,” Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. George Dyer 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Wallace Sititi 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister 17. Jared Proffit 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Jimmy Tupou 20. Kaylum Boshier 21. Xavier Roe 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Gideon Wrampling.

Unavailable: Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone), Simon Parker (ankle), Liam Coombes-Fabling (hamstring), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (toe), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (ankle), Malachi Wrampling (hamstring), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (shoulder), Sione Ahio (ankle).

Brumbies team to face the Chiefs

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has named an unchanged line-up from the side that eliminated the Hurricanes in Canberra last weekend.

“The boys are peaking at the right time. I thought they played really well on the weekend,” Larkham said.

“The selection is based on performance, but we also certainly want continuity going into the finals. And it’s a nice to have at this stage of the season.

“We’ll make sure that we keep our emotions in check this week. The boys can get a lot of confidence out of the way that we’re playing. There’s a lot of stats that show that we’re playing very good footy and we’ve also shown consistency throughout the season.

“We’re certainly expecting a few more people for finals footy on Saturday. We know when we get to Hamilton, they’ll be very loud with the cowbells and they’re very passionate about their team over there. It’ll be a great atmosphere for both teams to play in front of.”

Brumbies: 1. James Slipper 2. Billy Pollard 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c) 4. Nick Frost 5. Tom Hooper 6. Rob Valetini 7. Rory Scott 8. Tuaina Taii Tualima 9. Ryan Lonergan 10. Noah Lolesio 11. Corey Toole 12. David Feliuai 13. Len Ikitau 14. Andy Muirhead 15. Tom Wright.

Bench: 16. Lachlan Lonergan 17. Lington Ieli 18. Feao Fotuaika 19. Lachlan Shaw 20. Luke Reimer 21. Harrison Goddard 22. Jack Debreczeni 23. Ollie Sapsford.

Unavailable: Charlie Cale (back), Austin Anderson (jaw), Lachie Hooper (knee), Harry Vella (knee), Blake Schoupp (Achilles, season).

