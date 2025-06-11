Many of the Blues players have visited Suafoa while he undergoes further treatment and a second round of surgery, which included having three ribs removed and a spinal fusion to remove the latest tumour, for a rare form of cancer, sarcoma, which affects connective tissue such as muscles and bones.

Suafoa, a New Zealand Māori representative, was first diagnosed in November 2023. He was declared cancer-free in May last year and played seven matches this season before the cancer returned to turn his life and promising rugby career upside down again.

Camerson Suafoa watches the Blues beat the Chiefs from his hospital bed.

Inside and out of the team, Suafoa is never far from mind, though, with fans waving signs at games this year to acknowledge his ongoing fight.

The day after replacement lock Josh Beehre reached out to claim an 84th-minute try to keep the Blues title defence alive in Hamilton, captain Patrick Tuipulotu visited Suafoa.

“It’s really emotional for us seeing him loudly cheering,” Tuipulotu said.

“Although he’s quiet around our environment he’s very cheerful, funny and always cracking jokes. Seeing him like that makes us happy but seeing what he’s going through is disheartening.

“For our group, it’s a lot of motivation. He means a lot to us. He’s an outstanding performer in the Blues jersey.

“Personally as well he’s a good Saint Peter’s man and he’s grown up with my brothers so it’s close to home for me. It sucks he’s going through that – this is his second time now. It’s hard to see.

“A lot of us have been checking in every now and then and trying to take his mind off things. I went in on Sunday by myself and then Ofa [Tuʻungafasi] and his wife came in and we had a good laugh so that helps lift the spirits because the emotional toll is pretty hard.”

All Blacks wing Caleb Clarke, having re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2027 this week, reinforced Tuipulotu’s sentiments.

“That video of Cam ... I got really emotional,” Clarke said.

“The boys are going in to see him. We’re sending him messages but knowing he’s still with us, cheering us on, it’s very special.

“He’s our brother. It’s tough seeing him in there but knowing Cam and how much of a fighting spirit he has and how much he loves the team, it’s a real driver for us.”

Blues coach Vern Cotter, a stern man of few words, also paid tribute to Suafoa’s support.

“Seeing Cam like that has an effect,” Cotter said.

“It’s brave, seeing him up and cheering for the team when they got over.

“It makes all the hard work worthwhile, seeing it bring a bit of enjoyment to someone who is going through a tough time. These boys care for everybody in and around this place.”

Blues head coach Vern Cotter: "It makes all the hard work worthwhile." Photo / Photosport

Largely written off after their underwhelming regular season, and with Rieko Ioane cultivating villain status by shushing the Chiefs crowd, the Blues seek to harness Suafoa’s inspiration and their underdog mentality in the quest to topple the Crusaders.

Cotter is in no mood to shy away from the Crusaders playoff record.

It’s clear the Blues are undaunted, despite losing both this year’s encounters to the red-and-blacks – the most recent in April to a last-play James O’Connor penalty in Christchurch.

“We talk about there’s a great opportunity down there.

“When I was at Clermont we won 77 [home] games in a row and at the end the pressure was heavy. One day we knew it was going to happen. They’ve got the same.

“They’ve got 30. One day it’s going to happen. Is it this week? I don’t know but the boys will push it as best they can,” Cotter said.

“It’s about coming right at the right time of year. We feel things are coming together. The guys know how to win big games.

“It could be 80 minutes; it could be longer. We’ve been looking at extra time stuff so the boys are preparing themselves for a rugged evening.”

Zarn Sullivan’s promotion over Corey Evans at fullback – in the Blues only selection tweak – points to the tactical battle with his booming boot offering another territorial option to the in-form Beauden Barrett.

While the Blues play a vastly different style under Cotter to the team that was humbled 52-15 in their last playoffs match in Christchurch two years ago, memories of that grim evening remind Tuipulotu and his forward pack exactly what to expect.

“Through the season, it looked like we weren’t going to be here so for us to get here now and ride the momentum, it’s positive,” Tuipulotu said.

“We know the challenge. Crusaders, playoff footy.

“Last time we played them in the playoffs they dismantled our set piece, killed us at the breakdown and strangled us. We know what’s coming and we’re motivated by that.

“We can’t lose to them three times in a row.”

