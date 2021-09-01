Bledisloe Cup rugby: Why All Blacks will abandon past selection strategy against Wallabies

All Blacks ask New Zealand to get vaccinated. Video / All Blacks

With three starters sitting out the trip to Perth the All Blacks are conscious of the need to avoid causing too much disruption elsewhere. Making mass changes to an already rejigged side, featuring new captain Ardie Savea and fresh additions to the leadership group, could be terminal for the quest to sweep the Wallabies.

In similar, previous matches where the Bledisloe Cup is already secured the All Blacks have thrown a host of second-choice prospects into the mix only to come unstuck by severely compromising cohesion.

All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree made it clear on Wednesday they will not follow that path this week.

While Scott Barrett or Patrick Tuipulotu will replace stand-in skipper Sam Whitelock, Beauden Barrett comes in for Richie Mo'unga and either TJ Perenara or Brad Weber will get the nod at halfback in Aaron Smith's absence, changes elsewhere will be kept to a minimum. That should be particularly true in the forward pack where the same front row and loose forwards are likely to feature.

"We've had a couple of weeks break so we'd be silly to make wholesale changes because some of our players haven't had a lot of rugby," Plumtree said. "We stuck with pretty much the same group through the two Bled games in New Zealand so we've got to be conscious of that.

"Making wholesale changes would be silly. We'll have to make some changes, yes, but settling on combinations we've been using is probably the smartest thing to do right now.

"We're away for a long period of time and we've got a pretty small squad really so we're going to be relying on this group and everyone is going to get an opportunity so that's going to be good for the players and for us."

Aside from the three forced changes most interest will focus on whether Anton Lienert-Brown, fit again following the knee injury that kept him out of the 57-22 win at Eden Park, will return at centre. If that is the case Rieko Ioane, after impressing at centre last time out, may revert to the left wing.

Plumtree confirmed Crusaders wing George Bridge is now available but it would be a major surprise if he usurped in-form teammates Sevu Reece and Will Jordan.

The other focal decision comes at fullback where the selectors must decide whether to pair Jordie Barrett with brother Beauden, or stick with Damian McKenzie.

In four appearances this year the younger Barrett's only start came in the All Blacks underwhelming victory over Fiji in Dunedin where the visitors dominated the breakdown.

McKenzie's playmaking ability has since been preferred, though he endured a horror start against the Wallabies in his last test, making three errors in the first 10 minutes. Without Mo'unga, McKenzie will also be required to cover No 10 which may influence the decision.

"Damian McKenzie has played pretty well we feel but Jordie is sitting there on the fringes," Plumtree said. "We know what Jordie can bring to a test match like this. We've certainly talked about him as selectors but you're going to have to wait and see what we do. Jordie is really keen, dying for an opportunity."

In the battle for the first crack at the starting halfback role Plumtree, the former Hurricanes head coach, spoke highly of Perenara which may suggest the All Blacks are leaning towards favouring his 70 tests over Weber's speed to the base.

After returning from Japan, and playing club rugby for Norths, Perenara was preferred ahead of Weber for the bench position in the last test against the Wallabies. The 29-year-old has started 17 tests compared to Weber's one appearance in the No 9 jersey against Tonga in July. Blues halfback Finlay Christie will also get his chance in the coming weeks.

"We've got a very experienced halfback and leader in TJ Perenara. He'll be looking to establish the position. While Aaron is away it's a chance for both those boys to step up and own the position and both of them will get an opportunity to do that.

"We're not sure if Aaron is going to be able to join us and those three halfbacks know that so they're going to work really hard to get the No 1 spot.

"There'll all good players in their own right, slightly different to Aaron, but they'll bring their best.

"TJ has been a big part of this team for a long time the fact he went to Japan and then came in a little bit late that's a reality but he's slipped in seamlessly like he's never left."