Bledisloe Cup rugby: Wallabies rookie's All Blacks 'aura' comments not meant as disrespect, says Dave Rennie

Your favourite All Blacks answer questions ahead of their next game. Video / All Blacks

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has defended comments made by outside back Andrew Kellaway in regards to the All Blacks, saying "we've got plenty of respect" for the New Zealand side.

However, Rennie was sure to add that the Wallabies "don't fear" the All Blacks.

The 25-year-old rookie wing Kellaway played his first test against the All Blacks in last weekend's 33-25 defeat at Eden Park.

He addressed the occasion in an interview with the Big Sports Breakfast, before saying "maybe the aura has worn off a little bit" in reference to the All Blacks.

Andrew Kellaway celebrates his try against the All Blacks in Bledisloe I. Photo / Photosport

Speaking to media on Thursday, Rennie addressed Kellaway's comments, and said they were in no way disrespectful to the All Blacks.

"He wasn't saying that," Rennie said. "What he's saying is there's a bit of an aura around the All Blacks and he had never experienced that before because he had never played against them. For him it was a bit of heading into the unknown ... He's played them once now, so now he knows what to expect.

"I assure you, we've got plenty of respect for the All Blacks. We don't fear them though, and that's going to be important again on Saturday night."

The sides will meet again at Eden Park this weekend in the second Bledisloe Cup test, with the Australian side getting a timely boost with the return or Marika Koroibete. The star winger was unavailable for selection ahead of last weekend's game as he and two other players were stood down for drinking after hours, but will return to the starting side, alongside Kellaway and fullback Tom Banks in the back three.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie. Photo / Photosport

Rennie said it was an easy decision to bring Koroibete straight back into the starting side.

"He's been one of our best players. It was a tough week, but he's jumping out of his skin," Rennie said of Koroibete.

"He was pretty down on Saturday; it was a tough watch for him. He's really excited and he's trained superbly. Reece Hodge will testify to that. Today he was on the wrong end of a collision."

Wallabies: Tom Banks, Andrew Kellaway, Hunter Paisami, Matt To'omua, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (c), Lachlan Swinton, Matt Philip, Darcy Swain, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper.

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Harry Wilson, Nic White, Len Ikitau, Reece Hodge.