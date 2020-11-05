Bledisloe Cup rugby: Wallabies pick Reece Hodge at first-five for clash against All Blacks in Brisbane

The Wallabies have made another bombshell selection for the final Bledisloe Cup test - handing the No 10 jersey to Reece Hodge, a position he's only played in at the highest level twice before.

Hodge comes into the starting XV off the bench after the Aussies' 43-5 thrashing in Sydney last weekend - the biggest Bledisloe Cup defeat in history and one that secured the trophy for the All Blacks for an 18th year.

Hodge is one of several changes to the 23 for the clash in Brisbane, and replaces Kiwi-born Noah Lolesio, who debuted in the ANZ Stadium, but now drops to the pine with regular first-five James O'Connor yet to recover from an MCL injury.

Hunter Paisami replaces another Sydney debutant in Irae Simone at second-five, with Simone left out of the 23 altogether.

Brumbies outside backs Tom Banks and Tom Wright, who will play in his first test, replace Dane Haylett-Petty and Filipo Daugunu, respectively.

Reece Hodge will start in the No 10 jumper on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Ned Hanigan miss out to veteran Rob Simmons and Lachie Swinton in the pack.

"Lachlan, Tom and Angus [Bell, replacement tighthead prop] have been excellent over the past seven weeks and have earned their first jersey for Australia through hard work and good performances," Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said.

"As a whole group we were really disappointed after last weekend and we get a chance to show our character on Saturday in Brisbane."

Meanwhile, the All Blacks made a whopping 10 changes to their starting XV - including two positional switches. Four newbies - Akira Ioane, Will Jordan, Asafo Aumua and Cullen Grace - are set to mak their test debuts.

Wallabies: James Slipper, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Matt Philip, Lachie Swinton, Michael Hooper (c), Harry Wilson, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Tom Wright, Tom Banks. Reserves: Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Ned Hanigan, Liam Wright, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Filipo Daugunu.