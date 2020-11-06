Bledisloe Cup rugby: Paul Lewis - Why Reece Hodge and Sevu Reece could be pivotal for Wallabies and All Blacks

OPINION:

In some ways Bledisloe IV could be said to be all about the Reeces – Reece Hodge and Sevu Reece.

Hodge is a strange choice by Wallaby coach Dave Rennie. Okay, the ship needed righting after rookie No 10 Noah Lolesio ran it aground during Bledisloe III; the wish for experience (and thus a cooler head) is understood.

But Hodge's only test at first five was a 60-point jaunt over Japan some years ago. His selection there meant the All Blacks didn't even bother to pretend they won't come at Hodge with knives and forks out and their napkins firmly tucked in.

The Wallabies will try to tighten up, to compete more at the breakdown and not to surrender so much ball to the All Blacks. Hodge's kicking, both from hand and at goal, is prodigious when it comes to length. But most of his kicking from hand has been from the back three – where there is more time and space. How will he go closer to the fire, with the All Blacks applying more heat?

There's another element to this – Lolesio has been jettisoned. He's on the bench, yes, but his confidence and that of the team (in him) must have been shaken by last weekend's horrors. Everyone agrees – Lolesio is a star of the future and, it must be said, plenty of stellar players have come back from a less than red carpet debut.

But, if you select a rising star and he has a bad time first up, do you park him on the pine and insult him by playing a part-timer or do you back what you saw in him in the first place?

After all, Rennie's career is not going to be ended by this weird 2020 international series involving an under-strength Wallaby team who can't pick highly experienced players now resident in Europe. It's an ideal time to start – and persist with – young talent. Look what Ian Foster's doing (admittedly from a can't-lose position, but still…).

At a pinch, Rennie could even have promoted another young talent, the Waratahs' Will Harrison, to build depth and create internal competition. Clearly he feels Harrison isn't ready – and now Lolesio may not be ready either; the loss of experienced first five Bernard Foley is hurting the Wallabies way more than they thought, with Matt Toomua and James O'Connor both injured.

Those injuries are not likely to be the last Toomua and O'Connor suffer. Both are 30, the age at which injuries are more frequent and last longer. Giving the youngsters more game time (and Lolesio will surely play against the Pumas in the Tri Nations) might have been a better long-term gambit.

And Hodge? He's a good player, but his selection reminds me of a similarly odd selection by the All Blacks: Jerome Kaino at lock against Ireland in 2016 in similar circumstances.

Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick – remember him? – were injured and the coaching team wanted to keep Scott Barrett in cotton wool for the European tour. So poor old Kaino was pressed into service as a lock along with Patrick Tuipulotu when the latter was not in the dynamic run of form he is displaying now.

The result? Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time in 111 years. Kaino was subbed off after 45 minutes, replaced by Barrett, after struggling with the new position.

Hodge may well pull it off for the Wallabies – he's a cool enough head while the other Reece, Sevu, is really playing for his spot now.

He was a bit of a surprise getting into the All Blacks originally but impressed. Now, however, you could argue Reece is behind the following players when it comes to an All Black 23 or even a touring squad: Caleb Clarke, George Bridge, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett and even Braydon Ennor.

They can all play in more than one position at the back or in midfield – and there is strong interest in the debut of another versatile and speedy player in Will Jordan off the bench. At present, Reece may be sixth in line and possibly seventh if Jordan replicates his Super Rugby form consistently at this level.

Reece has done nothing wrong and has a decent enough All Blacks record: seven tests for four tries. He's pretty good under the high ball and his game is built around footwork, beating tacklers and link play – a more physical version of Nehe Milner-Skudder.

He is excellent at making something out of nothing in tight spots or among heavily-populated defences but lately hasn't seemed quite as penetrative. His straight-line speed is not as quick over longer distances as the likes of Ioane, Clarke, Bridge and Jordan – though the modern game often doesn't often provide wide open spaces and drag races.

So, whichever way you cut it, this test match will indeed be a test for anyone named Reece.