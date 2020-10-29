Bledisloe Cup rugby: Ian Foster sounds off on misconception about All Blacks' 2020 campaign

Ian Foster has pushed back against the notion that the All Blacks have a checklist they're ticking off on their 2020 campaign and reinforced the importance of the Bledisloe Cup.

The All Blacks have won the Cup in each of the last 17 years, and are one win away from locking it away once more.

However, this year's squad features a lot of fresh faces – many of them vying for their first opportunity in an All Blacks jersey.

Foster said while it would be nice to give every player that opportunity, they're not treating the Bledisloe Cup series as something to tick off early so they can do that.

"We're not ticking off a checklist of things we want to achieve here," Foster said.

"The Bledisloe is more than a ticking-off exercise; it's a special trophy and we want to put everything we've got into that. Once we have some certainty about how this series finishes, then we'll adapt and adjust after that."

The All Blacks will roll out a new-look side for the third match of the series in Sydney on Saturday night, with No8 Hoskins Sotutu getting his first test start with Ardie Savea unavailable.

His inclusion in the run-on side is one of a number of changes, with Karl Tu'inukuafe replacing Joe Moody (head knock) at loosehead prop and Sam Whitelock returning from a head knock to take up his place in the No 5 jersey.

In addition to the run-on changes, Dalton Papalii, Ngani Laumape, Rieko Ioane, Scott Barrett and Tyrel Lomax are all set to make their returns to test football from the bench.

Five of the 23-man squad have played fewer than five tests, and while there are other members in the travelling squad just as green to the test arena, Foster said there was no guarantee everyone would get their moment.

In 2020, Sotutu, winger Caleb Clarke and lock Tupou Vaa'i have all made their test debuts – each one making an impact on the game in one way or another.

"We'd love to be able to play everyone, but we'll see what unfolds over the next few weeks."

"I know people are always interested in 'everyone's going to need game time' and all that; sometimes that happens and sometimes that doesn't.

"But what's important in an international environment, in our environment particularly, is that players have to be learning during every week they're here. That's our focus. Clearly it would be nice to reward everyone with game time, but you reward those that deserve it and there are often people who miss out on that carrot at the end of it."

All Blacks: Karl Tu'inukuafe, Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Whitelock, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane, Hoskins Sotutu, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga, Caleb Clarke, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, Alex Hodgman, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett, Dalton Papalii, TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape, Rieko Ioane.