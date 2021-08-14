Bledisloe Cup rugby: How the All Blacks rated in record win over Wallabies

How the All Blacks rated in their 57-22 win over the Wallabies in the second Bledisloe Cup test.
Damian McKenzie - 6
Had an early turnover but shook it off well and made good plays under pressure. Also slotted a penalty from 58 metres.
Will Jordan - 6
Didn't get a lot of chances, but made them count when he did and pulled off some good defensive plays when needed.
Rieko Ioane - 7
Opened the scoring with an intercept try, going the length of the field, but was otherwise held in check.
David Havili - 7
Had a number of strong carries and took the ball into contact throughout the contest. Had his moments on defence.
Sevu Reece - 6
Made a couple of heads-up plays to spark the All Blacks attack. He also got on the scoresheet through an intercept try.
Richie Mo'unga - 8
Looked dangerous when given space to run the ball, played his part on defence and gave a good showing with the boot.
Aaron Smith - 8
Made some smart plays to swing things in the All Blacks' favour. Was always looking for ways to get the side on the front foot.
Ardie Savea - 7
Showed his power and skill to score a try and set up another. A second-half sin bin detracted from an otherwise strong outing.
Dalton Papalii - 7
Made a plethora of tackles as per usual, completing 18 of the 20 he attempted. Was a constant presence at the breakdown as well.
Akira Ioane - 8
Split the defence to spark a breakaway try on the counter. A great lineout option and got stuck into the contact areas.
Samuel Whitelock - 7
Was immense on the defensive side of the ball, making 13 tackles. Was strong at the lineout and contested well.
Brodie Retallick - 6
Had some strong carries and was rewarded for his supporting runs with a try on a counter-attack. Was strong on defence.
Nepo Laulala - 6
Gave away an early scrum penalty but got his own back later. He showed some determination on defence.
Codie Taylor - 7
Consistent at the lineout, made some good plays at the breakdown and on attack, and bagged a couple of tries.
George Bower - 5
Competed at the scrum and in contact areas but this wasn't his strongest performance in an All Blacks jersey.
Reserves
Samisoni Taukei'aho - 7
Karl Tu'inukuafe - 6
Angus Ta'avao - 7
Scott Barrett - 6
Luke Jacobson - 5
TJ Perenara - 5
Beauden Barrett - 7
Jordie Barrett - 6