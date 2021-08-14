Bledisloe Cup rugby: How the All Blacks rated in record win over Wallabies

The All Blacks have held on to the Bledisloe Cup, defeating the Wallabies 57-22. Source / Sky Sport

The All Blacks have held on to the Bledisloe Cup, defeating the Wallabies 57-22. Source / Sky Sport

How the All Blacks rated in their 57-22 win over the Wallabies in the second Bledisloe Cup test.

Damian McKenzie - 6

Had an early turnover but shook it off well and made good plays under pressure. Also slotted a penalty from 58 metres.

Will Jordan - 6

Didn't get a lot of chances, but made them count when he did and pulled off some good defensive plays when needed.

Rieko Ioane - 7

Opened the scoring with an intercept try, going the length of the field, but was otherwise held in check.

David Havili - 7

David Havili carries the ball during the All Blacks match against the Wallabies. Photo / Dean Purcell

Had a number of strong carries and took the ball into contact throughout the contest. Had his moments on defence.

Sevu Reece - 6

Made a couple of heads-up plays to spark the All Blacks attack. He also got on the scoresheet through an intercept try.

Richie Mo'unga - 8

Looked dangerous when given space to run the ball, played his part on defence and gave a good showing with the boot.

Aaron Smith - 8

Made some smart plays to swing things in the All Blacks' favour. Was always looking for ways to get the side on the front foot.

Aaron Smith was influential in the All Blacks' win over the Wallabies. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Ardie Savea - 7

Showed his power and skill to score a try and set up another. A second-half sin bin detracted from an otherwise strong outing.

Dalton Papalii - 7

Made a plethora of tackles as per usual, completing 18 of the 20 he attempted. Was a constant presence at the breakdown as well.

Akira Ioane - 8

Split the defence to spark a breakaway try on the counter. A great lineout option and got stuck into the contact areas.

Samuel Whitelock - 7

Was immense on the defensive side of the ball, making 13 tackles. Was strong at the lineout and contested well.

All Blacks captain Samuel Whitelock lifts the Bledisloe Cup. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Brodie Retallick - 6

Had some strong carries and was rewarded for his supporting runs with a try on a counter-attack. Was strong on defence.

Nepo Laulala - 6

Gave away an early scrum penalty but got his own back later. He showed some determination on defence.

Codie Taylor - 7

Consistent at the lineout, made some good plays at the breakdown and on attack, and bagged a couple of tries.

George Bower - 5

Competed at the scrum and in contact areas but this wasn't his strongest performance in an All Blacks jersey.

Reserves

Samisoni Taukei'aho - 7

Karl Tu'inukuafe - 6

Angus Ta'avao - 7

Scott Barrett - 6

Luke Jacobson - 5

TJ Perenara - 5

Beauden Barrett - 7

Jordie Barrett - 6