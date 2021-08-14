Bledisloe Cup rugby: Eden Park half-empty for All Blacks' romp over Wallabies

The All Blacks have held on to the Bledisloe Cup, defeating the Wallabies 57-22. Source / Sky Sport

The All Blacks ran up a record score against the Wallabies last night - but there were as many empty seats as fans in the stands watching them achieve that feat.

A week after 47,000 supporters packed out Eden Park to watch the All Blacks defeat Australia in the first Bledisloe Cup test, just 25,121 were in attendance at the same venue during last night's record romp.

A quiet Eden Park before the rugby test match between the All Blacks and Australia. Photo / Dean Purcell

The second Bledisloe Cup test was originally scheduled for Perth but a pause in the transtasman bubble saw it shifted to this side of the ditch.

Wellington's Sky Stadium had already been booked for this weekend's Beervana festival so Eden Park was called on to host for a second straight week.

And seeing the same teams play twice in a row clearly held little appeal for much of the Auckland public, with vast swathes of empty seats the only thing detracting from a sparkling attacking display from the All Blacks.

There were plenty of empty seats at Eden Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

The cheapest seats available were $80 while those near the halfway line cost more than $200.

Poor weather might have also had an effect on the turnout, but given this could have been the All Blacks' last test in New Zealand this year, it wasn't quite a stirring sendoff.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster attempted to brush off the crowd concerns after the match.

"To have a game thrust into the same market in 10 days' notice it just shows the complexities for professional rugby. We're about to go to Australia and who knows what size grandstands we're going to get over there so we're just going to celebrate the people who were there to be perfectly honest."