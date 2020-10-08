Bledisloe Cup rugby: Dave Rennie's first Wallabies side to face All Blacks revealed

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has named three rookies in his starting side to face the All Blacks in Wellington on Sunday.

Uncapped Reds trio Hunter Paisami, Harry Wilson and Filipo Daugunu will make their debuts, while Brumbies playmaker Noah Lolesio is also set to play his first test from the bench.

Rennie, who won back-to-back Super Rugby titles with the Chiefs in his first two years at the New Zealand franchise, has mainly opted for experience in key positions but will be missing influential back Jordan Petaia who failed a fitness test ahead of the Bledisloe Cup opener.

Rennie said the side came together nicely after a disrupted year.

"It's a privilege for me to be able to announce the first Australian side of the year and especially to name a number of players who will wear the gold jersey for the first time," Rennie told rugby.com.au.

"I've been impressed with how quickly the squad has come together. There's a good group of men here and the last three weeks has given us a chance to work hard and learn more about each other.

"We need to demonstrate that brotherhood and connection on Sunday."

Wallabies team: James Slipper, Folau Fainga'a, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Matt Philip, Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper, Pete Samu, Nic White, James O'Connor, Marika Koroibete, Matt To'omua, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu, Tom Banks

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Rob Valetini, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Reece Hodge