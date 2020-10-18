Bledisloe Cup rugby: Chris Rattue's verdict on the Eden Park clash v Wallabies

How do you rate that performance from the All Blacks?

There's a lack of finesse compared to the amazing peaks reached at the height of Steve Hansen's reign, but the intent was there and when the All Blacks get really physical, Australian teams usually struggle to live with them.

All Black winger Caleb Clarke evades a tackle at Eden Park. Photo / Getty Images

Caleb Clarke epitomised that - he is raw but was too much of a handful for the Aussies. Given the build up and pressure, a 20-point victory is a huge boost for coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane.

Such a big test victory is not to be sneezed at...but it was hardly out of the All Blacks' top drawer.

What was the biggest difference from last week's draw?

Physicality. The worry for Australia is that they don't have the muscle to keep this Bledisloe Cup contest going, but they have some great moves, and enough good strike players.

As a game, it was better than the Wellington test (the last eight minutes aside) but both sides are clearly finding their feet still.

Ardie Savea and teammates celebrate his try in the 27-7 victory at Eden Park. Photo / Getty Images

The All Blacks made Australia pay for two particularly bad kicks - from Taniela Tupou and James O'Connor. Otherwise, it was fairly even and the margin in an often scruffy game could have been a bit closer.

Changes you'd make for the next test in Sydney?

The All Blacks should try to keep as many combinations in place as possible, and a two-week break will help them to do that.

But Scott Barrett now rates as New Zealand's best available lock and must start if fit enough.

Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks takes a line-out ball in the second Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

I'd like them to persist with Patrick Tuipulotu - to build his confidence and test match temperament - but suspect they will revert to the great but fading Sam Whitelock if he is over his concussion issues.