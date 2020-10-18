Bledisloe Cup rugby: Australian media stunned by All Blacks rookie Caleb Clarke

It was an all too familiar sight - the Wallabies imploding in a test at Eden Park - but this time at the hands of an unheralded tormentor in chief.

That was the view of Australian media in the immediate aftermath of the All Blacks' crushing 27-7 victory in the second Bledisloe Cup test in Auckland, a week after Dave Rennie's charges came to within a goalpost's width of an historic upset in Wellington.

But while Aussie rugby scribes were divided in their reasons for the Wallabies' defeat, tightening the All Black's near two-decade long grip on the Bledisloe Cup, they were unanimous in their praise for rookie winger Caleb Clarke, who was near faultless in his run-on debut.

Caleb Clarke bounces off a Wallaby tackle at Eden Park. Photo / Getty Images

Writing for the Sydney Morning Herald, Tom Decent said comparisons to the late great Jonah Lomu weren't far off the mark.

"The Dave Rennie era started with optimism rife following last week's draw in Wellington but Sunday's 27-7 loss has rammed home just how hard it is to slay the All Blacks at a venue they have not tasted defeat at since 1994," wrote Decent.

"If anyone thought Caleb Clarke's 11-minute cameo last week was a fluke, the performance of the All Blacks winger on Sunday was three times as good. His 123 metres from eight carries did not paint the full picture as he bumped off Wallabies defenders like a 16-year-old playing in the under-10s.

"The inevitable comparisons to Jonah Lomu are absolutely valid after two sensational showings."

Caleb Clarke with parents Eroni and Siala after the second Bledisloe Cup test. Photo / Photosport

Clarke's performance drew resemblance to those of Dad Eroni in his heyday, according to The Australian's Wayne Smith.

"Fullback Beauden Barrett, back at the ground where he scored four tries against the Wallabies two years ago, beat tackle after tackle but the alarm bells were really ringing in the Australian side any time Caleb Clarke was in possession.

"Just like his father, former All Black Eroni Clarke – watching on proudly from the stands – Caleb simply refused to be tackled and even Australia's best first-half defender, Michael Hooper, was struggling to hold him."

Under the headline 'Wallabies 34-year torture continues', news.com.au lamented a horror passage of play for the Wallabies - with Clarke at the helm.

"Eden Park remains an impenetrable fortress for New Zealand, with the All Blacks securing another victory in Auckland," wrote Nic Savage.

"After a promising start to Sunday afternoon's Bledisloe contest, the Wallabies crumbled in the second half to lose 27-7 in front of 46,049 spectators. In a horror passage of play for the Wallabies, New Zealand winger Caleb Clarke claimed a bomb and promptly sprinted through several missed tackles, making about 40 metres in the process.

Hats off @AllBlacks Too much class second half at Eden Park. 32 year undefeated streak continues. Encouraging signs though from @wallabies Looking much better in attack these days. Quicker hands at the breakdown & urgency. #BledisloeCup #NZLvAUS #bledisloe2020 — Robert Grasso (@RobertGrasso) October 18, 2020

C.Clarke is pure 🔥🔥#BledisloeCup — Oscar Ouma A (@OumaOscar) October 18, 2020

The Daily Telegraph's Julian Linden called the defeat a "depressingly familiar pattern for Australian rugby".

"Once again, the Wallabies came up short against the All Blacks at Eden Park. And they had their chances but were blown off the park in the second half after missing too many tackles and squandering all the opportunities that came their way.

"The Wallabies were their own worst enemies. Their handling was poor, they were repeatedly beaten at the breakdown and they were under pressure in defence right from the opening kick off, with Caleb Clarke and Ardie Savea having a field day for the All Blacks."

The victory would have silenced many of Ian Foster's critics after the Sky Stadium stalemate, according to The Guardian.

Sam Cane celebrates his try in the All Blacks' 27-7 victory over the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

"The Wallabies put the All Blacks under enormous pressure early on before the home side increased the pace of the game and began to break tackles, with fullback Beauden Barrett and winger Caleb Clarke making several strong runs.

"Clarke then was the catalyst for tries within the space of three second half minutes to Jordie Barrett and Ardie Savea with two powerful runs, the second where he bounced out of several tackles, to give the home side a 20-7 lead."