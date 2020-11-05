Bledisloe Cup rugby: All you need to know about the new All Blacks named to face Wallabies in Brisbane

The All Blacks have named several new faces for the final Bledisloe Cup clash against the Wallabies this weekend, with four players in line to make their test debuts.

Here's all you need to know about the All Blacks rookies ahead of Saturday's test in Brisbane.

Asafo Aumua

Asafo Aumua. Photo / Photosport

Touted as one of the best hooker prospects of his generation, Aumua had a meteoric rise after several impressive performances for Wellington in 2017, where he scored seven tries in the Lions' Mitre 10 Cup campaign - including a memorable touch-down where he skimmed All Black winger George Bridge on the outside to score.

But Aumua struggled to get consistent playing time in Super Rugby with the Hurricanes, with Dane Coles and Ricky Riccitelli often preferred at No 2.

Aumua recently decided he needed a change in mindset and diet, which has manifested in strong performances this season.

Cullen Grace

Cullen Grace. Photo / Photosport

Born in Hawera and raised in Timaru, Grace made his Super Rugby debut in 2020 and immediately caught the attention of national selectors as a hard-nosed, dynamic loose forward, with 87 tackles and 45 carries in his debut season.

A thumb injury sidelined Grace for much of Super Rugby Aotearoa but he made a successful return to the field for Canterbury in their Ranfurly Shield defence against North Otago in August.

Grace captained the Canterbury under-19 side in 2018 and last year was a member of the New Zealand under-20 side.

Akira Ioane

Akira Ioane. Photo / Photosport

Ioane, not really a newbie to New Zealand rugby, is the kind of powerful, storming loosie who will give you extra metres with almost every carry.

He's fielded his fair share of criticism over the years, but reminded everyone of his bulldozing style that the All Blacks have missed for the Blues in this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Ioane was a member of the All Blacks Sevens team that competed at the Rio Olympics.

His challenge now will be showing that he can produce the same dynamic and imposing presence on the international stage.

Will Jordan

Will Jordan. Photo / Photosport

Will Jordan was one of the most talked about players in 2020, with his natural flair and x-factor a key feature in the championship-winning Crusaders backline.

A product of Christchurch Boy's High School, Jordan was a member of the 2017 New Zealand under-20 side that won the World Championship and also made his debut for Tasman later that same year.

His eye-catching form in the 2019 Mitre 10 Cup season saw Jordan help Tasman to their first ever premiership title, and that form was carried through to 2020, as Jordan finished the Super Rugby Aotearoa season with the most tries, defenders beaten and metres gained.