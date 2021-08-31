Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Bledisloe Cup rugby: All Blacks star Beauden Barrett on his battle with Richie Mo'unga, hostile Perth crowd and new captain Ardie Savea

5 minutes to read
Ian Foster fronts as All Blacks depart for Australia. Video / NZ Herald

Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

KEY POINTS:

  • The Bledisloe Cup is locked away - but the All Blacks still have a score to settle.

Aside from the chance to enjoy a sustained run at first five-eighth, Beauden Barrett is intent on leading

