Bledisloe Cup rugby: All Blacks captain Sam Cane wants Brisbane hoodoo broken against Wallabies

The All Blacks love knocking off new challenges.

During Steve Hansen's tenure there was the infamous ambition to be "the most dominant team in the history of the world" emblazoned on a whiteboard in their team hotel.

Such aspirations help sharpen the mind to lead the body, even if those aren't always achieved.

This week the quest to rise again following the record 38-point victory over the Wallabies in Sydney, which locked away the Bledisloe Cup, is aided by the injection of four rookies in the vastly revamped All Blacks squad that features 10 starting changes, including two positional switches in the backline.

Collectively, the All Blacks have also clearly identified their poor record at Suncorp Stadium, where they have won one of their past four tests, as a legacy that needs amending.

Their last outing at the Brisbane venue in 2017 came in similar circumstances to Saturday's with the Bledisloe already secured and fringe prospects handed chances to impress.

Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith and Sam Cane with the Bledisloe Cup. Photo / Photosport

On that occasion the Wallabies prevailed 23-18. Suncorp has a history of hosting notoriously tight Bledisloes - seven points is the largest winning margin in the 13 tests played there since 1962.

While Ian Foster's men are heavily favoured to again steamroll the Wallabies, All Blacks captain Sam Cane identified Suncorp and the prospect of having to fly in and out on game day as challenges the team is embracing.

"I look at our record at Suncorp and it's something we're not proud of," Cane said. "We want to make sure we do everything we can to go out there and get a good win against them, a good performance.

"It's a bit of a funny one. Obviously the Wallabies enjoy playing there because they've got that record over us. There's no point hiding from the fact we haven't been the sharpest there.

"This different challenge of flying in on the same day will add to that. It's a good challenge for us, one that's a bit different, and we're looking forward to it.

"They've always been a side that plays well with their backs against the wall. You could say that's where they are at the moment. That's a massive challenge for us."

Cane, as he has other All Blacks rookies this year, will present Akira Ioane, Cullen Grace, Will Jordan and Asafo Aumua with their first test jerseys.

Spending a month in camp with the All Blacks before getting their first taste of test rugby should ensure that quartet are ready to seize their chance to impress.

"It's a great opportunity for them they bring a lot of energy and excitement. They're some of the guys who have been training the best against us the last few weeks and helping us prepare for test matches.

"In terms of timing it's great for them because they've worked out what the All Blacks is all about; how we train and what's required of them. Now they can go out there, be themselves and play.

"To be honest those guys have all fitted in seamlessly and now they get their opportunity."

Will Jordan, Akira Ioane, Asafo Aumua and Cullen Grace. Photos / Photosport

On a personal level Cane is, likewise, feeling more comfortable in his role as skipper with every outing - staying true to the philosophy of first leading through his actions.

Holding the Bledisloe aloft on Australian soil last week was a moment to savour but that success has quickly been set aside.

"I've always enjoyed competing for and being a part of teams that win the Bledisloe Cup. I feel a wee bit more responsibility being captain so because of that it was extra satisfying.



"We've put that to one side now and we've got our sights set on another trophy, the new Tri Nations one, so it's been cool to tick one thing off the list and now hopefully look forward to another."