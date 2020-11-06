Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Bledisloe Cup rugby: All Blacks captain Sam Cane wants Brisbane hoodoo broken against Wallabies

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie believes his side can bounce back against a red hot All Blacks side. Video / Australian Rugby
Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

The All Blacks love knocking off new challenges.

During Steve Hansen's tenure there was the infamous ambition to be "the most dominant team in the history of the world" emblazoned on a whiteboard in their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.