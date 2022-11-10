Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith and players Ruby Tui and Kendra Cocksedge weighed in ahead of Saturday night's Women's Rugby World Cup Final. Video / NZ Herald

All you need to know ahead of the Black Ferns’ World Cup final clash against England at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (kickoff at 7:30pm):

The Black Ferns made only one injury-enforced change to its lineup for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against England at Eden Park.

Back-rower Liana Mikaele-Tu’u sustained a thumb injury during the 25-24 semifinal win over France and has been replaced by Charmaine McMenamin who was a member of its 2017 World Cup-winning team. Six players who took part in the 2017 final are returning.

“Throughout this whole campaign selection has been incredibly difficult,” New Zealand coach Wayne Smith said. “We are pretty happy with the continuity in this lineup and only the one change this week.

“Charmaine comes into the team and she’s already had some good minutes on the field during the World Cup and obviously brings that experience from 2017 as well.”

The loss of fullback Helena Rowland to a leg injury has forced England to reorganise its back three.

Rowland was taken from the field by stretcher with a leg injury during the 26-19 semifinal win over Canada last weekend. Ellie Kildunne will take over in the No 15 jersey while Lydia Thompson moves to the left wing in place of Claudia MacDonald.

Holly Aitchison will start at centre in place of Tatyana Heard while Heard and MacDonald drop to the bench which includes six forwards.

On Saturday, England will attempt to stretch its world-record winning streak to 31 tests and avenge its 41-32 loss to New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup final. The 50,000-capacity Eden Park is sold out for the final.

England coach Simon Middleton believes his team is ready for the task of taking on defending champion New Zealand. The final likely will produce a contrast between England’s forward-oriented style and New Zealand’s expansive back play.

“When things get tough, this team knows how to get going,” Middleton said. “That is why we are relishing Saturday and all that it will bring.

“There can be no bigger challenge in sport than to play the world champions in their own backyard in front of a sell-out crowd — 99.9 per cent of which will be forming part of the opposition. Great teams don’t fear those challenges, they embrace them and meet them head on. That’s what we intend to do.”

Canada plays France for third place in the preceding match at Eden Park on Saturday.

The Black Ferns haka. Photo / Photosport

Teams

New Zealand: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (captain), Kendra Cocksedge; Charmaine McMenamin, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaukani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon, Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

England: Ellie Kildunne, Lydia Thompson, Emily Scarratt, Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Leanne Infante; Sarah Hunter (captain), Marlie Packer, Alex Matthews, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern, Amy Cokayne, Vickii Cornborough.

Reserves: Lark Davies, Maud Muir, Shaunagh Brown, Cath O’Donnell, Poppy Cleall, Sadia Kabeya, Claudia MacDonald, Tatyana Heard.

Odds

Black Ferns: $2.45

England: $1.50

Match officials

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Assistant referees: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa), Aurélie Groizeleau (France)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

Last five tests

2021: New Zealand 15-56 England

2021: New Zealand 12-43 England

2019: New Zealand 28-12 England

2017: New Zealand 41-31 England

2017: New Zealand 21-29 England

Weather

According to Metservice, conditions are set to improve from the wind and rain of Friday with light northwesterlies and just the chance of a shower forecast for Eden Park Saturday evening.

Catching the action

The Herald will be live blogging the test. The match is streaming live on Spark Sport and free-to-air on Three.