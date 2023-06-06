The Blacks Ferns perform the haka. Photo / Photosport

A new era for the Rugby World Cup-winning Black Ferns is under way with the announcement of their first squad of 2023 ahead of the opening test for the Pacific Four Series and O’Reilly Cup against Australia in Brisbane later this month.

Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting has named 30 players in the squad, including nine rookies, to compete abroad in Brisbane and Ottawa, before returning home to play in front of fans at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton at the end of September.

Bunting has once again appointed Simon and Ruahei Demant, who were inspirational in their leadership of the Black Ferns throughout last year’s campaign, as co-captains of the new squad.

“Ruahei and Kennedy are inspiring wāhine and complement one another with their leadership style. Their trust, clear communication and leading actions provides us with a strong platform to continue to build as a team,” Bunting said.

Super Rugby Aupiki champions Matatū are strongly represented with 11 players in the squad. The Blues and Chiefs Manawa are evenly represented, with seven players from each side and Hurricanes Poua have four notable standouts. Eight provincial unions, spanning from Northland to Canterbury, are represented in the 30-player squad.

Sylvia Brunt is the youngest of the squad at 19, while incoming debutant Kate Henwood is the eldest at 34. With the retirement of Black Ferns legends Kendra Cocksedge and Renee Woodman-Wickliffe, Demant is now the highest capped player with 26 caps to her name.

Form has been rewarded with all nine debutants providing eye-catching performances throughout the Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

In the front row Grace Gago, Henwood and Esther Faiaoga-Tilo are named, while Matatū Player of the Year Lucy Jenkins joins the loose forwards. In the backline, halfback Iritana Hohaia and first five-eighth Rosie Kelly receive the call up, while Chiefs Manawa outside backs Tenika Willison and Mererangi Paul will get a chance to show their talent on the international stage. In line to become a dual international is former rugby league Kiwi Fern Katelyn Vahaakolo, who rounds out the selected debutants.

Black Ferns co-captains Ruahei Demant (left) and Kennedy Simon. Photo / Photosport

Bunting said he, along with assistant coaches Steve Jackson, Tony Christie and Mike Delany, have been impressed with how the debutants have taken hold of their opportunity.

“These players have impressed us across Super Rugby Aupiki, but more importantly have joined our Black Ferns environment and taken the opportunity to put their best foot forward to wear the black jersey. We are excited to see their progression this year.”

Grace Brooker returns from injury to be named in the Black Ferns squad for the first time since 2021, alongside Black Ferns Sevens player Kelsey Teneti, who makes the transition back to the 15s format following her debut at last year’s Pacific Four Series.

“Grace has been inspirational in her return to the game. Her energy is contagious, and it has been great to see her back in our Black Ferns environment,” said Bunting.

“Kelsey has been a part of the 2023 Black Ferns Sevens campaign and while she is still putting her hand up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she is a talented midfielder and is eager to grow her fifteens game with her sights on the 15s Rugby World Cup. Both Cory (Sweeney, Black Ferns Sevens head coach) and I are supportive of this and look forward to seeing her on the field developing her game.”

Bunting is focused on using the Pacific Four Series as an opportunity to build depth within the Black Ferns, ensuring they qualify for WXV1.

“We are excited for the 2023 test schedule with the Pacific Four Series and O’Reilly Cup. While we are playing the Pacific Four Series abroad, we will be challenging ourselves to build our team and encourage our fans to join us on this journey.”

Hamilton will host the Black Ferns for the first time since 2013 for final O’Reilly Cup test.

“We are looking forward to returning to play the final O’Reilly Cup test in Hamilton. It will be a fantastic opportunity for whānau and fans to see the team in action for the first time on home soil this season.”

The Black Ferns squad

(Age/Super club/province/test caps)

Loosehead props

Kate Henwood (34, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, new cap)*

Krystal Murray (29, Hurricanes Poua, Northland, 9)

Philippa Love (33, Matatū, Canterbury, 25)

Hookers

Georgia Ponsonby (23, Matatū, Canterbury, 13)

Grace Gago (25, Blues, Counties Manukau, new cap)*

Luka Connor (26, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, 14)

Tighthead Props

Amy Rule (22, Matatū, Canterbury, 12)

Esther Faiaoga-Tilo (28, Blues, Waikato, new cap)*

Tanya Kalounivale (24, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 6)

Locks

Chelsea Bremner (27, Chiefs Manawa, Canterbury, 12)

Joanah Ngan Woo (26, Hurricanes Poua, Wellington, 17)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (21, Blues, Auckland, 14)

Loose Forwards

Alana Bremner (26, Matatū, Canterbury, 13)

Kendra Reynolds (30, Matatū, Bay of Plenty, 9)

Kennedy Simon (26, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 13) – co-captain

Liana Mikaele Tu’u (21, Blues, Auckland, 11)

Lucy Jenkins (22, Matatū, Canterbury, new cap)*

Halfbacks

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (31, Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau, 12)

Iritana Hohaia (23, Hurricanes Poua, Taranaki, new cap)*

First Five-Eighths

Rosie Kelly (23, Matatū, Canterbury, new cap)*

Ruahei Demant (27, Blues, Auckland, 26) – co-captain

Midfield

Amy du Plessis (23, Matatū, Canterbury, 7)

Grace Brooker (23, Matatū, Canterbury, 3)

Kelsey Teneti (20, Waikato, 1)

Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (19, Blues, Auckland, 7)

Outside Backs

Ayesha Leti-I’iga (24, Hurricanes Poua, Wellington, 21)

Katelyn Vahaakolo (23, Blues, Auckland, new cap)*

Mererangi Paul (24, Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau, new cap)*

Renee Holmes (23, Matatū, Waikato, 10)

Tenika Willison (25, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, new cap)*

*debutant