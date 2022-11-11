Alana and Chelsea Bremner with parents Phil and Sharon. Photo / Photosport

Phil and Sharon Bremner have double the reason to be excited about tonight’s Rugby World Cup final.

The Christchurch couple’s two daughters, Chelsea, 27, and Alana, 25, will be among the Black Ferns taking on England.

The pair are the sixth set of sisters to play for the team and bought a house together a few years ago in Halswell, Christchurch.

Their parents have been to all of their games throughout the tournament, initially staying in a campervan.

For tonight’s final, and after last week’s semifinal against France at Eden Park, they upgraded to a hotel.

The couple returned home after the knuckle-biting 25-24 win but will be back this morning and enjoy a brunch with relatives before walking to the stadium later in the day.

Phil Bremner told the Weekend Herald he has been taken aback by the support the women’s game has received since the beginning of the World Cup, which has steadily increased as the Black Ferns have further proven their expertise.

“It’s quite unbelievable how many people just come forward with a statement about how much they’re enjoying watching it. A lot of women are saying that to us as well.

“They never watch rugby, but they’re actually riveted to watch the games, and they feel part of it.

“I assume it’s because they know Chelsea and Alana are in the team, but even if they knew Chelsea and Alana are in the team and the team wasn’t playing good rugby, they wouldn’t watch.

“I got an email from a lady the other day saying her and her daughter and husband watched the game.

“They don’t watch any rugby, but they did and couldn’t drag themselves away from it, and their daughter wanted to book tickets to come to watch the final.

“He said older male rugby fans had increasingly expressed to him their praise for the team’s work.

“Just the support that we’re getting from people all over the place … there are so many people who are watching the game and a lot of older men, saying how much they’re enjoying watching it.”

Phil and Sharon Bremner. Photo / Supplied

Bremner believes that growing their skills in Canterbury, traditionally strong in rugby, has instilled in the sisters a confidence in their abilities and an optimism for match outcomes.

“They’ve had a pretty high winning record … They expect to win, which probably helps them, I guess, with that mindset … they always believe they can win.”

Chelsea is on a year of unpaid leave from her job as a teacher at Christchurch’s Hornby High School. Alana previously worked for Natural Pet Food Group Ltd.

A spokesperson for the Black Ferns said rugby at the professional level is currently a full-time job for all of the team’s players.

The sisters’ partners – both rugby players - have also been supporting the pair throughout the World Cup.

Alana’s partner, John Borland, 25, who also lives in Christchurch, is “happy she’s living her dream”.

Alana with her partner, John Borland. Photo / Supplied

He has been staying in Auckland for the duration of the World Cup.

“Flights were pretty expensive to come up for every weekend, so I thought I’d just come up here and I’ve been working remotely … I missed the first one, but I’ve been to all the other ones since.”

He said he was “very nervous at the end” and could not bear to watch France’s penalty kick but was “just ecstatic when they won it”.

“I couldn’t watch it. I was just holding my head in my hands and then looked up at the last minute, when the crowd went up, and it was just an insane atmosphere.”

Though a player himself, he said that he is “not hard out like Alana”.

Like Bremner, Borland also mentions the growing support of his friends for the Black Ferns.

“It’s just been great seeing … the growth of the women’s game. I’ve taken a couple of my mates to the games [who] had never been to women’s rugby before and then … [with] the spectacle the girls [have] been putting on, they’re full-on fans now.

“I’m really proud of her … Her and all her teammates and all the things they’re doing.”

Meanwhile Chelsea’s partner, Joe Apikotoa, is currently touring Europe with the Tongan rugby team on their Northern Hemisphere tour, and has been updating social media with words of encouragement and calling himself a WAG.

Chelsea with her partner, Joe Apikotoa. Photo / Supplied

Apikotoa has also played for Moana Pasifika and the Hawke’s Bay Magpies.

Bremner said he “makes a point” of not bringing up how his daughters might be feeling before a game, but if either of them ever want to talk about it, he is there to support them.

He added that they are in “good hands”, when it comes to the mental health and preparation side of things.

“They all know exactly what they’re supposed to do … and they do seem very relaxed about it all … as relaxed as you could be for a World Cup anyway.”

Like England, New Zealand have won all their games this World Cup. However, this time around only one can emerge victorious.

The Red Roses remain unbeaten after 30 consecutive test matches.

There is no doubt this season’s Black Ferns squad is a force to reckon with, but the question now is whether they will be able to snuff England’s impressive streak.

The sisters also play for the Lincoln University Ewes, along with Georgia Ponsonby, 22, and Amy Rule, 22, all of whom will be starting in the forward pack for the final.

For the semifinal, Bremner believed it would be a close result but not as tight as it ended up being.

“I thought it was going to be pretty close. Yeah … but I wouldn’t say I was overconfident. I wasn’t confident at all.”

Until then, France had only been beaten once this World Cup, 13-7 to England in the group stage.

Bremner believed it was all over when France went to kick the last-minute penalty, which, luckily for New Zealand fans, proved to be a dud.

“It was such a horrible way to finish the World Cup after all they put in, you know, to come down for a penalty … I was convinced the game was all over.

“When the final whistle blew, the knees felt like jelly.”

Chelsea was on the bench when France went to kick.

Bremner said Chelsea told the family at breakfast on Sunday morning that she was not sure what would have been worse, being on the bench or the field, while the shot was lined up.

“She didn’t really want to be anywhere, I don’t think.”

He said he has watched so many of his daughters’ games now that nerves no longer pose much of an issue.

“I don’t get too anxious watching them, except for that final kick.”

Steve Gillett, owner and operator of the Kingslander, a local flagship sports bar, said it will be “all hands on deck” today.

He said the bar is hiring extra staff for the occasion and he is asking “anyone and everyone” who might be free to assist.

“We will be rammed all the way from one o’clock until close”, which he said is normal for big games like this.

Fans unable to attend the action at the venue can also watch the game live on Spark Sport or free-to-air on Three.

International pop superstar, BENEE, born and raised in Grey Lynn, will headline the mid-game entertainment for the final, and will perform at the end of the Canada v France game.

These performances will only be available to fans in the stands and will not be televised.

The final will be played after Canada and France battle it out at the stadium for the bronze medal at 4.30pm.