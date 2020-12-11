Website of the Year

Sport|Cricket

Black Caps vs West Indies cricket: Centurion Henry Nicholls applauds efforts from batsmen to open second test

Dylan Cleaver and Andrew Alderson reflect on New Zealand snaring the advantage on the opening day of the 2nd test against the West Indies at the Basin Reserve through Henry Nicholls’ century and sloppy fielding from the tourists.
Dylan Cleaver
Day one centurion Henry Nicholls has identified tomorrow morning's session as crucial in the outcome of the match.

The West Indies have just taken the second new ball and Nicholls said if he and the

