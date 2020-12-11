Black Caps vs West Indies cricket: Centurion Henry Nicholls applauds efforts from batsmen to open second test

Day one centurion Henry Nicholls has identified tomorrow morning's session as crucial in the outcome of the match.

The West Indies have just taken the second new ball and Nicholls said if he and the bowlers, starting with the not out Kyle Jamieson, weather the initial burst and have the seamers forced into second spells, it should mean his side are well on top.

You could make an argument they already are. Indeed, West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva indicated that 250 was a par total on that day one wicket, so the hosts have sailed comfortably past that with more in store.

"Without Kane [Williamson] it was important for the rest of the group to stand up so it was a pretty good day when you get put in day one at the Basin," Nicholls said.

"There's certainly more pace in the wicket than there usually is here. It was a challenge when they were able to get the lengths right. It's certainly something our boys will be looking forward to. The pace and bounce should stay throughout the test match."

Daryl Mitchell (left) and Henry Nicholls formed a strong partnership at the crease for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

The left-hander overcame some skittish moments to post a sixth test century and ward off any doubts about his place in the middle order. He conceded he might have been a few more nerves than usual coming off an 18-month trot that was lean by his standards.

"When you're not batting you probably do [feel the nerves], but when you get out to the middle you just try to bat as you'd usually bat and focus on what you're doing.

"It was nice initially to get through to lunch and [just target] little milestones on this surface. You're probably never feeling as in as you would be on a different wicket."

After New Zealand lost three wickets before lunch, Nicholls and Will Young started the fightback that was short on elegance and big on grit.

"[We just tried] to communicate as much as we could and share that load. On a surface like that if the balls beating the bat a lot there's a lot going on you can feel a bit isolated but we just tried to keep it simple.

"He did a really good job of that in that morning session and into the middle session."

As for the numerous chances that went to ground, Nicholls was sanguine.

"You just try to move on from them. It's the same when you hit a boundary. It's batting, it's cricket, it's pretty fickle."