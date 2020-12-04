Black Caps v West Indies cricket: Tim Southee and Trent Boult leave West Indies reeling to begin day three

The old firm of Tim Southee and Trent Boult struck hard and fast on the third morning of the first test, leaving the West Indies teetering.

The pair, who have 554 wickets between them in test careers that have largely run concurrently, were on target early, securing the wickets of John Campbell (26), Shamarh Brooks (1) and Kraigg Brathwaite (21) in the first four overs of the day.

It was welcome news for the Black Caps, who toiled away fruitlessly in the final session of day two as the visitors dug in chasing a daunting 519-7.

They received a massive assist from the West Indies though.

Kane Williamson takes a catch to dismiss John Campbell. Photo / Photosport

In the day's first over, John Campbell, who yesterday had largely shelved his attacking instincts, attempted an ambitious and ill-advised lofted drive off Southee and spooned the ball to Kane Williamson at mid-off, who took a leaping catch above his head.

It was not only a gift, it prised open the door.

In his next over, the day's third, Southee found some nice shape and kissed the outside edge of the unfortunate Shamarh Brooks' bat to be caught by Ross Taylor at first slip.

Brooks had been forced to spend most of day two in the unfamiliar role of wicketkeeper following an injury to Shane Dowrich. He would have woken stiff and sore, and now he'll be grumpy to go with it.

Tim Southee (Centre) is congratulated by teammates after taking an early wicket on day three. Photo / Photosport

Five balls later Boult joined the act, removing Brathwaite, the glue that holds this line-up together. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell dived with one hand to take the catch that might not have carried to Taylor.

The opening half hour could have been even worse for the West Indies as Darren Bravo, nursing an Achilles strain, was adjudged lbw to Southee. However, he reviewed and ball-tracking showed it to be missing leg stump by the width of a strand of hair.

They need all the good news they can get.

