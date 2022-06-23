Kane Williamson in action. Photo / Photosport

All the cricket action between the Black Caps and England in the third test.

Headingley, the scene for New Zealand's third test dead rubber against England, has an extraordinary cricketing history.

In 1948, Don Bradman's Australian Invincibles chased a then-world record 404 to beat England by seven wickets in the fourth test.

In 1981, Ian Botham's 149 and Bob Willis' eight for 43 enabled England to follow-on and win, one of three examples in 2467 matches.

In 2019, Ben Stokes' 135 and Jack Leach's one, helped England beat Australia by one wicket with an unbeaten final-wicket stand of 76.

New Zealand also won their first test away against England in 29 attempts at the ground in 1983.

However, Yorkshire County Cricket Club, the venue owners, have since fallen into disrepute after the row sparked by the racism allegations of their former player Azeem Rafiq. This test is effectively part of a suspended sentence for them to earn back international hosting rights.

The England board overturned a ban because Yorkshire committed to building a culture of equality, diversity and inclusion, and a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination.

Ironically, Clean Slate, a global streaming platform owned by Indian great Virat Kohli's brother-in-law Karnesh Sharma, is the club's new sponsor partner with signage splashed around the ground.

Banners of intent also cling to railings on the perimeter.

One is inscribed: "Challenge It. Report It. Stop It. Leeds No Place For Hate."

Another is entitled "Respect" alongside a statement that reads: "Cricket is a game for everyone. Mutual respect forms the basis of cricket. We take a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour and harassment of any kind. Please respect yourself, players, fellow supporters and staff whilst enjoying your match experience."

Rafiq was with Yorkshire from 2008 to 2018 and first made harassment and bullying claims in August of his final year. That eventually led to testifying before a parliamentary select committee in November 2021 to instigate change.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had stints at the county during four seasons of the period in question - 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

"It has been incredibly sad to see what has unfolded and I only hope that something positive emerges with their awareness, because there is no place for racism or discrimination in sport or society.

"I can only hope there is healing through this."

England skipper Stokes was also asked for his view.

"We've got a responsibility on and off the field to do what we do. If we keep doing good things, more fans will be attracted to the game."

Changes looked afoot for New Zealand to start the final match of the series.

Pace bowler Neil Wagner appeared poised to return in place of Matt Henry if bowling loads were a gauge at practice.

The initial dryness of the pitch suggested specialist left-arm orthodox Ajaz Patel would also be required, although he and part-time off-spinner Michael Bracewell duelled throughout the rehearsal.

The now Covid-free Williamson replaced the injured Kyle Jamieson.

Stokes was passed fit from his chesty cough and 1.96m pace bowler Jamie Overton was poised to debut in place of James Anderson who had a "puffy ankle".

Overton pipped eight-test capped twin Craig for the spot.

Williamson reprised the leadership from Tom Latham, who has held the role for nine of the side's last 18 matches in the format.

He wants to continue captaining the side, despite commentator and former Black Cap Simon Doull's suggestion that change is needed.

The man who led the country to the inaugural test championship is still committed to the role.

"The picture of leadership in this side is something I remain passionate about. I love playing for my country."

On that note, Stokes informed New Zealand what they would be up against in terms of personnel and attitude.

"I've told the team to try to think like we're in the entertainment rather than the sporting business.

"There's a reason we had 20 thousand people at Trent Bridge [for the victory] on the fifth day… because they want to come out and watch this new brand we're playing.

"So I set a challenge for the team to be more fearless, positive and aggressive than we were last week."