Daryl Mitchell celebrates his third century in consecutive tests. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps batsman Daryl Mitchell has set a stunning cricketing record the world hasn't seen since Sir Donald Bradman — but he would not have been in the celebrating mood at stumps on Day 2.

Mitchell's third century in three tests was overshadowed by a dramatic fightback from England in the Third Test at Headingley.

Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton shared a remarkable unbroken stand of 209 as England ended the second day on 264-6, just 65 runs behind New Zealand.

It was looking bleak for the home side when they slumped to 55-6 following New Zealand's first-innings of 329.

But Bairstow came out blasting and reached stumps 130 not out from just 126 balls to turn the match on its head.

It left Mitchell's record buried as a footnote - a consequence it most certainly did not deserve.

With his fourth test century Mitchell joined Sir Donald Bradman in becoming the only visiting batters to score centuries in the first three tests of a series in England.

He also became the fifth New Zealander, after Mark Burgess (1969-72), Ross Taylor (2013), Tom Latham (2018-19) and Kane Williamson (2020-21), to score tons in three successive tests. Mitchell's the only one to complete the trifecta overseas.

Furthermore, his 482 runs is the highest aggregate by a New Zealander in a tour against England, topping Martin Donnelly's 462 in 1949.

Finally, his sixth-wicket partnership of 120 with Tom Blundell also marked the first time the same pair of New Zealanders have made century partnerships in three consecutive tests, after their efforts at Lord's and Trent Bridge.

However, Mitchell's incredible form has come during a series in which the rest of his teammates have largely failed to fire, leaving the team winless so far. It's a fact he'd like to change.

"It'd be nice," he told AFP. "That's why you play the game, to win Test matches for your country."

- with Andrew Alderson, NZ Herald