'Daryl Bradman' (L) and 'Trent Trueman' were on fire for the Black Caps against England overnight. Photos / Photosport

By Andrew Alderson at Headingley

Meet Daryl Bradman and Trent Trueman; or perhaps Don Mitchell and Fred Boult?

Either way, cricket fans will take the hint Black Caps Daryl Mitchell and Trent Boult have been respectively batting and bowling with aplomb in the final test of the New Zealand-England series at Headingley.

The hosts were 264 for six, a deficit of 65, prior to the third day.

First, Mitchell.

He has joined Sir Donald Bradman as the only visiting batters to score centuries in the first three tests of a series in England.

The Don made 131 at Trent Bridge, 254 at Lord's and his career-best 334 at Headingley.

Mitchell's not quite in that league – but who is? – scoring 108 at Lord's, 190 at Trent Bridge and 109 in the current fixture.

His 482-run tally is the highest aggregate by a New Zealander on an England tour, topping Martin Donnelly's 462 from four tests in 1949.

He also moved the Black Caps into a position of respectability with his fourth test century. He became the fifth of his compatriots, after Mark Burgess (1969-72), Ross Taylor (2013), Tom Latham (2018-19) and Kane Williamson (2020-21), to score tons in three successive matches. Mitchell's the only one to complete the trifecta solely overseas.

However, the 31-year-old is reluctant to flash any boastful shots around about his feats as a late bloomer in his 12th test.

"For me, it's an honour and a privilege to represent the Black Caps. I know it sounds boring and simple, but I love playing cricket for my country. Any chance to wear the silver fern is special. It took a few years to get in this position."

Now, Boult.

Let's start off the long run.

He exhibited stealth, rhythm and fury pacing towards the crease as if channeling the spirit of Yorkshire great Trueman. Fiery Fred still has the second-most wickets of any test bowler at the venue with 44 at an average of 18.06 from nine tests.

Boult has 12 at 24.25 after two days of his third match at the venue. He reminded the local crowd of his athleticism, albeit a month shy of 33.

The left-armer tore through the England top order from over the wicket, swinging the ball through narrow drawbridges into the exposed castles of Alex Lees (4), Ollie Pope (5) and Zak Crawley (6).

His wrist position could have been framed for display in Te Papa after reducing England to 17 for three in the seventh over.

He stuck to a plan of pitching the ball up, bringing the slip cordon and stumps into play, and reducing the number of short deliveries that England grazed off in the second innings to win at Nottingham.

Jonny Bairstow celebrates his timely century. Photo / Photosport

Still, his heroics failed to stop Jonny Bairstow and debutant Jamie Overton building a partnership from the initial innings embers.

They summoned the courage to recalibrate on a flat pitch against an ageing ball. The "12th man" of the crowd roared the more they planted their feet and hit through the line, a simple but effective strategy as the Black Caps bowlers tired.

Bairstow posted a 10th test century with 130. Overton, who has one previous first-class ton in 82 matches, exceeded expectations with 89. The pair flourished with a record England unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 209 against all comers, eclipsing a 62-year mark.

"It was nice to see a bit of swing out there," Boult said.

"I managed to get a few in the right area against the English top order but, once again, credit to Bairstow and Overton who batted with positivity on the counter attack.

"Without moaning too much about how soft the ball gets - and it's a good wicket – the guys are hitting boundaries and putting pressure back on the bowlers."

Boult and Mitchell both acknowledge there's still work ahead.