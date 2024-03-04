Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Black Caps summer turning into an embarrassment - Chris Rattue’s winners and losers

Chris Rattue
By
6 mins to read
Geordie Beamish kicks to World Indoor 1500 metre glory. Video / World Athletics

OPINION

Chris Rattue rates the best and worst from the sporting weekend.

Loser: The Black Caps’ bosses and New Zealand’s cricket reputation

We used to lead the world in cricket leadership, making the very

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport