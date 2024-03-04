OPINION

Chris Rattue rates the best and worst from the sporting weekend.

Loser: The Black Caps’ bosses and New Zealand’s cricket reputation

We used to lead the world in cricket leadership, making the very most of comparatively scarce resources.

But the Aussie tour is turning into an embarrassment that suggests the top brass are losing their way.

After capitulating in the T20 carnival, the test side collapsed in the opening contest.

Full marks to former Aussie cricketer Brendon Julian, who led the assault as the TV commentators ripped into the Kiwi tactics, including the non-selection of spinner Mitch Santner at the Basin Reserve.

Well-aimed criticism might be exactly what this team need to stop the drift.

Things aren’t adding up on and off the field.

Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Daryl Mitchell on day two. Photo / Photosport

In terms of the latter, Neil Wagner’s strange pre-series retirement got even stranger when captain Tim Southee opened the door for his second test return.

Wagner got to hang around like a spare part, only to be released for the second test.

There are also many questions on the field: For instance, the way a fringe selection like Scott Kuggeleijn threw his wicket away in the first innings is at odds with New Zealand’s reputation and strength as clever test fighters.

Yes, we always fall apart against Australia. But things feel unusually messy, with a wan, halfway experimental side taking on our most feared opponents.

In contrast, and not so long ago, the dynamic Mike Hesson-Brendon McCullum era won praise around the world. They seemed to act as one, with clarity and innovation.

From this distance, you wonder if Southee and coach Gary Stead are on the same page.

The second test in Christchurch is the moment for Southee to put a stake in the ground, to show that he is in command as a quality test captain.

Winner: Neil Wagner

The lionhearted Kiwi test pace bowler, who retired after being left out against Australia, deserves plenty of tributes.

The South African import was a polarising figure because of his short-ball tactics. But no one could doubt his attitude or role in the renaissance of the Kiwi test team. And he had a borderline cult status.

A pity some of the Kiwi batsmen didn’t adopt Wagner’s mentality, instead of throwing their wickets away in the first test against Australia at Wellington.

Loser: This cricket moment

Kane Williamson’s run-out looked like something you would see in social cricket, after some socialising.

Kane Williamson and Will Young collide while Mitchell Starc watches on. Photo / Photosport

Winner: Rugby league

They reckon Las Vegas is built on losers not winners, but league’s roll of the dice worked brilliantly with its venture to America’s casino capital.

There was a great buzz at Allegiant Stadium for the two opening games of the NRL season. The crowd of 40,000 was a fantastic result. The quality of league was superb for the opening round - and acted as a reality check for all of us who are so optimistic about the Warriors’ title chances this year. (Or to put it another way - the Roosters are back).

In contrast, rugby’s so-called super round in Melbourne was flat.

Spectators watch the NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Photo / AP

Winner: The Chiefs

The pundits’ Super Rugby favourites, and deservedly so.

They produced a magnificent free-flowing attack, full of smart running lines and offloads, that destroyed the Brumbies. Backs and forwards operated as one with the ball.

There were a lot of stars, but Josh Ioane’s clever touches were a reminder of why he knocked on the All Blacks door.

This is how modern rugby can and should be played. Coach Clayton McMillan will quickly become a man in demand overseas.

On this performance alone, I’d love to see the Chiefs win the title. The game needs their game.

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs makes a break to score a try against the Brumbies. Photo / AAP

Winner: Australian rugby/all rugby

These are not the Crusaders of old, but the Waratahs’ victory over the repeat champions was a decent fillip for the beleaguered Aussies.

Significantly, Rob Penney’s Crusaders have a bit of a problem at No 10. It’s no bad thing though - the competition desperately needs the era of Crusader dominance to end, and end it probably will.

The sight of mid-30s stalwarts Owen Franks and Ryan Crotty bolstering the resources says a lot.

Nervous times indeed, particularly for Penney, who was axed as Waratahs coach a few years ago.

Winner: Elite football’s sin bin proposal is scrapped

Thank goodness for that. As Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou claimed, it would “destroy the game”.

For starters, imagine the antics top sides would employ to shut down games when a player was temporarily dismissed. Imagine all the arguments.

But football is right in its efforts to reduce dissent and tactical fouls. There is an increasing trend in the EPL for managers and other staff members to be carded by referees.

Other ideas will be trialled at lower levels, including cooling-off periods when teams are sent to their penalty area.

Winner: LeBron James

The 39-year-old basketball phenomenon notched another milestone, becoming the first NBA player to score 40,000 points. James is still in great form for the LA Lakers and continues to average more than 25 points a game, meaning his final tally will be an unbreakable record.

Loser (despite a win): Christian Horner

Red Bull boss Horner, one of the most important figures in Formula One racing, was cleared by an independent inquiry, organised by the team, over allegations of inappropriate/controlling behaviour towards a female employee.

The good news was followed by a lot of bad.

Horner’s champion driver Max Verstappen declined to give him a ringing endorsement, according to media interpretation of a press conference.

Verstappen’s father Jos said the team could be “torn apart” if Horner remains.

An email leak claimed to reveal messages and images related to the allegations.

The FIA may step in, and rival F1 teams have called for greater transparency from Red Bull.

It is a PR nightmare from which Horner will be lucky to survive.

Next question: How will his fall from grace affect Red Bull’s F1 dominance?

Winner/loser: Erling Haaland

The wonder striker scored five goals in an FA Cup game for Manchester City against Luton. Yet picky critics still claim the EPL champions are a poorer side through an over-reliance on the big Norwegian, a throwback of sorts to days of football’s big target men.

Haaland has had some rough patches this season and staggering misses in front of goal. The latest came in the Manchester derby, a shocker that might stand as the worst miss of his career.

Meanwhile, Haaland’s teammate Phil Foden has taken over as the star of the EPL. Some believe Foden may come to be regarded as the best English player of all time.

Manchester City players and supporters celebrate after Phil Foden scored his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United. Photo / AP

Winner: These amazing moments over the weekend

The great Australian cricketer Steve Smith’s wrong-footed first slip catch to dismiss Kiwi opener Will Young at the Basin Reserve.

Better still, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden’s long-range strikes in the EPL’s Manchester derby. Two goals of the year in the same game.

Kiwi Joseph Manu’s reverse, no-look flick-pass to set up a Roosters try against the Broncos in Las Vegas.

Winner: Golfing perspective

Kiwi Steven Alker is just about the best senior golfer on the planet, yet he failed to make the cut at the low-strength NZ Open.



