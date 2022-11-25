Black Caps batter Martin Guptill has signed to play in the Big Bash. Photo / Photosport

Martin Guptill has signed with the Melbourne Renegades for this summer’s Australian Big Bash Twenty20 competition, days after being released from his New Zealand Cricket (NZC) contract.

He will replace England’s Liam Livingstone, who withdrew earlier this week due to international commitments.

Guptill will slot in for the last 10 regular season games, from December 28.

The Renegade’s Twitter account today said: “New Zealand’s all-time leading T20I run-scorer is a Renegade Welcome aboard, @martyguptill!”

NZC this week announced Guptill had been released from his central contract so he can pursue playing opportunities elsewhere.

The 36-year-old opening batsman has been a fixture in Black Caps white ball squads for the best part of 14 years but did not play in the recently completed T20 World Cup, and was not selected for the current T20 and ODI series against India.

New Zealand’s leading T20 run-scorer, the third-highest in the ODI format, and third on the world all-time T20 list, Guptill has emphasised he is not retiring from international cricket and still wishes to be considered for Black Caps selection when available.

Earlier this week, NZC chief executive David White said: “We understand Martin’s position. He’s been a fantastic batsman for us for a long period of time, and we certainly don’t wish to stand in his way as he explores other opportunities.

“Martin’s been a giant of the white ball game, a committed and well-respected member of the Black Caps, and has earned the right to play out his career on his own terms.

“He leaves his contract with our best wishes.”

Guptill has said he still wants to play for the national side.

“Playing for my country has been a massive honour, and I’m grateful to everyone within the Black Caps and NZC for their support,” he said. “But, equally, I’m realistic enough to understand the need to consider my options in the current circumstances.

“With this release, I’m still available for New Zealand, I have the chance to explore other opportunities, and I also get to spend more time with my family — which is important.”



