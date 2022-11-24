Martin Guptill celebrates scoring the first ODI double century for a New Zealand batsman. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

New Zealand cricket fans might need to accept Martin Guptill, a player core to the Black Caps’ limited-overs revolution across the past decade, has played his last international match.

The 36-year-old has set myriad national records in the white-ball formats, but paramount to that is the influence his style has wielded.

Guptill instilled fear in opposition bowling attacks, which extends back to becoming the first New Zealander to make a century on one-day international debut against the West Indies at Eden Park on January 10, 2009.

He also ensured opposition batters remained tentative to take on his arm in the field. That was best exemplified when — albeit momentarily — he silenced the Old Trafford press box by running out India’s MS Dhoni from backward square leg during the 2019 World Cup semifinal. His contribution tipped the balance in what rain had turned into a two-day international.

Guptill’s hands also tended to work like a black hole when balls flew in the air. They could swallow anything.

Those previous sentences have been written in the past tense, but we shouldn’t assume retirement is imminent. However, Guptill didn’t play in the T20 World Cup and wasn’t selected for the series against India. New Zealand Cricket’s decision to release him from his central contract to pursue other opportunities appears ominous.

Guptill has stressed he wants to be considered for selection when available, but understands preference will be given to players with central or domestic contracts. Fans can take solace that he continues to enjoy the game and holds out hope of an encore.

The selectors’ position is logical though. New Zealand has an ageing team, so naturally coach Gary Stead and captain Kane Williamson want to develop younger players. Finn Allen, at 23, has shown the potential to fill the white-ball void in a similar attacking role, but whether he will develop Guptill’s technical mastery and repertoire remains moot.

A nagging thought also looms that the veteran opener’s ODI average of 41.73 from 195 innings, the country’s fourth-best in the format, drops to 29.43 from 18 knocks when playing in India, the host of next year’s World Cup.

Martin Guptill celebrates after becoming the first New Zealander to score an ODI century on debut. Photo / Photosport

Fans also appreciated Guptill’s sense of vulnerability at times.

Mystery surrounded why such exceptional limited overs talents struggled to translate to test level.

His anguish dashing back for two and missing out on victory by commentator Ian Smith’s “barest of margins” in the 2019 World Cup final super over also earned empathy.

At his batting best, Guptill’s head was more still than anything carved on Mt Rushmore as bowlers approached. That came with magician-like hand speed to deliver crisp striking, particularly in the “V”. One imagines NZC needing to regularly oil turnstiles when Guptill was in his pomp. A vivid example came at Wellington’s waterfront amphitheatre for the New Zealand-West Indies quarter-final at the 2015 World Cup. Guptill plundered 237 not out, a figure which once only occupied the figment of Black Caps fans’ imaginations — 30,268 patrons could suddenly vouch such a feat was for real.

Perhaps his ultimate legacy is playing out a career of such magnitude on a left foot with two toes after a forklift accident when he was 13. This was mentioned in early dispatches about his career then evaporated from the dialogue, such was his ability to duel with the best irrespective of what some might consider a hindrance to balance.

Guptill’s name will forever be gilded on the New Zealand limited overs cricket honours board, regardless of whether he dons international colours again.