Aaron Gate celebrates with son Axel after winning the men's 40km points race gold medal on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo / John Walton, PA via AP

EDITORIAL

Twenty-five years ago today, Beatrice Faumuina became the first New Zealander to win at a World Athletics Championships when she threw the discus 66.82m at Athens.

The victory capped a career that included two gold medals and a silver at Commonwealth Games, and wins at a World Cup athletics meeting and an Oceania Championships.

Back then, some of us may have wondered whether we might ever produce another champion of the like in our lifetimes. We needn't have worried.

This past week has brought a daily dose of glorious feats and revealed new sports stars who will undoubtedly bring us exploits to appreciate for years to come.

From the men's cycling team pursuit and women's team sprint to Aaron Gate's triple and the double for Lewis Clareburt in the pool, there has been a rolling gold rush.

Each of the medallists has a back story of sacrifice and hard work to get them to the podium. Several athletes have punched through ceilings. Hamish Kerr became New Zealand's first high jump gold medallist, or medallist of any sort for that matter.

There are amazing stories too from some who didn't medal. Zoe Hobbs stormed out of the blocks to push a world-class final of the women's 100m, finishing sixth.

One pleasing aspect is the continued success for our cyclists after some tough soul-searching in recent times after the tragic loss of Olivia Podmore, only a year ago this Tuesday.

True, there have also been disappointments but, as even our national marque sports team knows, you can't always win everything.

New Zealand has once again well and truly punched above our weight. Our medal tally is all the more impressive when you consider how many athletes are attending, compared with nations sharing the top of the medal table. We sent 233; Australia, 430; England, more than 400; and Canada 268.

As the curtain falls on the closing ceremony in two days' time, we can delight in a Commonwealth Games that has provided just the tonic for our deepest winter period. Bring on Victoria in 2026.