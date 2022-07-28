Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

All you need to know about day one of the Commonwealth Games.

First medal?

Triathlete Hayden Wilde had the honour to win New Zealand's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year and he could do the same in Birmingham. The Olympic bronze medalist is up in the men's triathlon at 10pm NZT alongside Tayler Reid and Dylan McCullough. England's Alex Yee, who pipped Wilde for silver in Tokyo, will be co-favourite.

The women's triathlon takes place at 1.31am featuring Andrea Hansen (nee Hewitt) and Nicole van der Kaay.

Dame Sophie swims again

Dame Sophie Pascoe has a chance to add to her legacy in what could be her final appearance at the Commonwealth Games. Pascoe, who has four Commonwealth gold already, is racing in just one event in Birmingham - the 100m Freestyle S9. Her heat is at 10.20pm followed by the final tomorrow morning at 6.54am.

On the track

Cycling brought home the most medals from the Gold Coast and the New Zealand team could make a good start replicating that on day one. There's the women's 4000m Team Pursuit Final at 3.41am, the men's 4000m Team Pursuit Final at 4.20am, women's Team Sprint Final at 4.55am and the men's Team Sprint Final at 5.03am.

Sevens defence

The All Blacks Sevens and the Black Ferns Sevens are out to do the golden double once again. The women open up against Canada at 9.06pm and the men face Sri Lanka at 10.12pm.

In other team sports, the Silver Ferns square off against Northern Ireland at 7.30am and the women's Black Sticks play Kenya, 8pmand the men's Black Sticks face Scotland, 8am.

Other sports in action: Lawn bowls, gymnastics, swimming, squash and boxing.

Full list of Kiwis in action

How to watch

Sky TV will have Commonwealth Games coverage across six channels. The Sky Sport Now streaming service is also offering a dedicated Commonwealth Games pass for $24.99. Free-to-air coverage including daily highlights shows will be on Prime TV.

How can I listen?

As well as the NZ Herald's extensive digital and print coverage, listen to live wall-to-wall commentary on Gold Sport from 7pm each night with commentators Jason Pine, Elliott Smith, Malcolm Jordan, Andrew Alderson and Nick Bewley, plus regular updates on Newstalk ZB.

And download our daily Commonwealth Games podcast the Birmingham Bulletin.

Medal chances in bold

7.30pm - Lawn Bowls - Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play v Australia

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Women's singles Round 1 – Katelyn Inch v Shermeen Lim (Singapore)

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Men's triples v India and Malta

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Floor - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Horizontal bar - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Parallel Bars - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Rings - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Pommel Horse - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Vault - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Individual All-Around - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm - Hockey - Women's Group B Match - Game 1 (Kenya)

9.06pm - Rugby 7's - Women's Group Match – NZ v Canada

9.14pm - Track Cycling - Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification

9.47pm - Swimming - Women's 400m Individual Medley Heats – Mya Rasmussen

9.55pm - Track Cycling - Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification

10pm - Triathlon - Men's Individual Final - Hayden Wilde, Tayler Reid, Dylan McCullough

10.12pm - Rugby 7's - Men's Group Match- NZ v Sri Lanka

10.17pm - Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle S9 Heat – Tupou Neiufi

10.20pm - Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle S9 Heat – Dame Sophie Pascoe

10.24pm - Swimming - Men's 50m Butterfly Heats – Cameron Gray

10.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Men's triples round robin

10.42pm - Track Cycling - Women's Team sprint - Qualification

10.49pm - Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke Heats – Andrew Jeffcoat

11.01pm – Swimming – Women 200m freestyle heats – Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas

11.07pm – Swimming – Women's 100m Butterfly - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

11.16pm - Track Cycling - Men's Team Sprint Qualification

1.30am - Squash - Men's Singles Round of 64 - Temwa Chileshe v Jules Snagg (Saint Vincent & Grenadines)

1.31am - Triathlon - Women's Individual Final - Andrea Hansen, Nicole van der Kaay

2am – Lawn bowls – Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round robin v Wales and Niue

2am - Lawn Bowls - Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round robin (Grantham/McIlroy) v Niue and Canada

2am - Lawn Bowls - Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round robin (Mark Noble and Graham Skellern) v England and Wales

3.41am - Track Cycling - Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Final - potential

4.20am - Track Cycling - Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Final – potential

4.55am - Track Cycling - Women's Team Sprint Final – potential

5am – Lawn bowls – Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round robin

5am - Lawn Bowls - Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round robin (Grantham/McIlroy)

5am - Lawn Bowls - Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play v England and Scotland

5.03am - Track Cycling - Men's Team Sprint Final – potential

5.14am - Rugby 7's - Women's Group Match – NZ v Sri Lanka

6.15am - Swimming - Women's 400m Individual Medley final potential– Mya Rasmussen

6.25am – Swimming – Women 200m freestyle final potential– Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas

6.45am - Squash- Men's Singles Round of 64 - Lwamba Chileshe v Feanor Siaguru (PNG)

6.48am - Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke S9 final – Jesse Reynolds, Joshua Willmer

6.54am - Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle S9 final potential – Dame Sophie Pascoe, Tupou Neiufi

7am – Netball - Group B - New Zealand vs Northern Ireland

7.04am - Rugby 7's - Men's Group Match - NZ v Samoa

7.08am - Swimming - Men's 50m Butterfly semifinal potential – Cameron Gray

7.30am – Boxing - Men's 80kg Round of 32 - Onyx Lye v Taylor Bevan (Wales)

7.44am - Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke semifinal potential – Andrew Jeffcoat

7.56am - Swimming - Women's 100m butterfly semifinal - Helena Gasson, Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand

8am – Hockey Men's Group A Match - Game 1 (Scotland)