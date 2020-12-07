Billionaires Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's $1.3m Covid handout

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp. Photo / Getty Images

NFL superstar Tom Brady has left some fans with a sour taste in their mouths this week after a $1.3 million Covid-19 government handout was made public in the same week his purchase of a multimillion-dollar yacht was revealed.

The US Small Business Administration released data over the weekend to show Brady's performance and nutrition company received the $1.3 million (US$960,855) payment in April as part of the Paycheck Protection Programme designed to provide financial relief to small businesses impacted Covid-19.

Brady's business was successful in applying for the loan, while 52 per cent of small businesses in America that applied for the programme were denied, CNBC first reported.

Brady, with career earnings of $538m — according to Forbes — including the US$50m deal he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year, and his wife Gisele Bundchen, who was last year reported to have earned $657m in her career, have come under fire this week for accepting the handout of public money when their combined career earnings exceed $1.19 billion.

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers. Photo / Phtotosport

High-profile American sports commentator Darren Rovell posted on Twitter after the payment was made public: "You couldn't quietly take out a PPP loan. Everything was going to come out. Surprised Brady hasn't done damage control here."

The bad look was made even worse this week when scandalous photos of Brady enjoying his new multimillion-dollar yacht emerged.

TMZ reported this week Brady recently purchased a 40-plus-foot, state-of-the-art yacht, which was delivered to him at a St Petersburg wharf in Florida.

The report revealed Brady has named the yacht the Viva a Vida after Gisele's environmental initiative.

It turns out that after @TomBrady took $1M from taxpayers for his business, he decided to buy a new 40-foot yacht named Viva A Vida for himself. https://t.co/3H08fGD0kL pic.twitter.com/fIHNXkTpEc — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 7, 2020

The TB12 company is yet to comment publicly on the development.