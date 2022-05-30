Dame Susan Devoy joins the Between Two Beers podcast. Photo / Getty Images.

Dame Susan Devoy is one of New Zealand's greatest-ever sportswomen and was the world's top-ranked squash player from 1983 until 1992, winning eight British Open women's titles and four World Opens. In retirement, she was knighted aged 34, the youngest Kiwi to achieve the honour since Sir Edmund Hilary. Then after gaining 20 years of experience in a number of roles, Devoy served as New Zealand race relations commissioner from 2013-2018.

In this episode we talk about dropping out of school for squash, the bumpy path to No1 in the world, the realities of having four kids under five, why she retired early, her embarrassing encounter with Bill Clinton, fundraising $500,000 in 1988 with a 2500 mile walk, the death-threats and abuse she suffered in the race relations role and why she'd never do it again, her issues with High-Performance Sport NZ and much, much more.



This one was an epic. Devoy has packed so much into her life and was incredibly open about all the highs and lows along the way. She also has a lot to still give, and in the second half you'll hear the passion is still there to make change. We loved this chat, and know you will to.

Show notes | Episode 83 | Dame Susan Devoy

1.52: Dame Susie D

8.55: Squash battles between Susan and husband John

13.59: The Devoy and Oakley families give willingly to the B2B research team

18.49: A mum of four boys: Julian, Alex, Josh, and Jamie

29.54: Running 3km before and after training at age 10

35.15: Creating an elite athlete: the youngest sibling from a small town

38.15: Leaving school at 17 to pursue a professional squash career

47.49: The realities of being an overseas athlete in the 1980s

50.45: Winning the first British Open at age 20 and her public profile at the peak of her powers

55.51: Dame Susan and the Rosebowl Trophy

58.15: Staying at the top of the game and the fear of failure

1.04.10: The reasons behind deciding to retire at the peak of her powers

1.14.00: The walk for muscular dystrophy in 1988 that raised $500,000

1.19.55: Becoming the Race Relations Commissioner

1.28.33: The worst parts of the job and learnings from five years in the role. Death threats and abuse.

1.34.11: Racism in New Zealand

1.38.53: Would Susan do the role again knowing what she knows now?

1.40.47: Thoughts on high performance sport in New Zealand

1.47.28: A few celebrity interactions: An embarrassing encounter with Bill Clinton, meeting Nelson Mandela, Sir Edmund Hilary

1.52.06: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Susan

