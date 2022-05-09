Mark Richardson joins the Between Two Beers podcast. Photo / Getty Images.

Mark Richardson was a New Zealand test batsman, who has gone on to become one of the countries most sought-after broadcasters.



He's one of New Zealand's best cricket commentators who's also been a host of the Crowd Goes Wild, Radio Sport breakfast, the Block, the AM Show and The Project.



In this episode he talks to the guys from Between Two Beers about dealing with fame, arguing with Jacinda Ardern on live TV, his grumpy man persona on the Crowd Goes Wild, the full story of *that* viral video where Stephen Fleming 'abuses' him, his slowest-loser running races after tests, his over-the-top celebration after taking his first, and only, test wicket, the realities of working on Breakfast TV, if he believes everything he says and much, much more.

Show notes | Episode 81 | Mark Richardson

1.28: Is Mark Richardson a podcast guy?

2.30: The time he and Grant Elliott nearly got beaten up on a golf course in Queenstown

8.20: The slowest man races

13.19: The Crowd Goes Wild

23.37: THAT interview with Stephen Fleming

31.02: Charting the broadcast journey: From CGW to The Block

39.11: The AM Show

49.51: Breakfast broadcasting and the work / life balance

53.56: "The best seat in the house": watching Duncan Garner at work

55.51: Dealing with fame

58.32: What happened to the bowling?

1.02.22: The transformation into an opening test bat with help from Lance Cairns

1.11.28: Taking the wicket of Yousuf Youhana at 552/7

1.16.04: The cramp in India

1.21.28: Catching Shane Warne for 99 at the MCG

1.28.48: The mental strain of being Mark Richardson the international cricketer

1.31.57: Mark Richardson the cricket commentator

1.39.55: Facing express pace

1.46.22: Scoring a hundred at Lords

1.50.24: Emotion

1.52.06: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Mark

