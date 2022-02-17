Anja Barugh performs a trick during women's freeski halfpipe qualification. Photo / Getty

Kiwi freeskiers Chloe McMillan and Anja Barugh have fallen well short of reaching the women's halfpipe final, finishing 18th and 19th during today's qualifying in Beijing.

Both McMillan and Barugh were making their Olympic debuts but struggled to display any significant amplitude during their two runs, recording best scores of 43.50 and 38.50 respectively.

Twelve of the 20 competitors progressed to the final with the cut-off score being 71.50, while Chinese world champion and big air gold medallist Eileen Gu Ailing qualified top with a best score of 95.50.

Barugh was the first of six Kiwi athletes set to take to the halfpipe at Genting Snow Spark today, with 2018 bronze medallist Nico Porteous highlighting a four-strong men's contingent later this afternoon.

Barugh started smoothly with a 540 but soon lost all momentum in the middle of her run, failing to get enough air out of the pipe to impress the judges.

Unfortunately for the Kiwis, that was a sign of things to come. Barugh, 22, again struggled for speed during her second run and eventually crashed in the middle of the course, unable to find the amplitude needed to execute a trick.

McMillan, 21, fared slightly better than her teammate but also lacked the speed required to generate any real air, putting down a pair of clean runs while failing to exhibit jumps with the flair and finesse of the rest of the field.

Kiwi attention will now turn to Porteous, who won the superpipe event at last month's X Games. He will compete in men's qualification - along with older brother Miguel, Ben Harrington and Gustav Legnavsky - starting at 5.30pm.