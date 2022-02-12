Campbell Wright. Photo / Getty

Kiwi biathlete Campbell Wright struggled to keep up with the pace in tonight's 10km sprint event.

The 19-year-old, who finished 32nd in an encouraging Olympic debut in the 20km race, was once again the youngest athlete in the 94-man field.

But Wright was unable to replicate Tuesday's efforts in the shortest biathlon event, finishing 75th in a time of 27:14.10 and crossing 3:13.70 behind gold medallist Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway.

The Kiwi missed one shot out of five in both the prone and standing shooting sections, forcing him to ski twice through a 150m penalty loop, and that accuracy was better than many competitors ahead of him.

But it was on his skis where Wright fell behind. He was 1:29.80 off the pace at the 4.2km time check and 2:32.60 behind at 7.6km, slipping further back as his experienced opponents raced for the line.

"I tried my hardest but I didn't have the legs, I blew up big time on my last lap and missing two targets didn't help. It wasn't the best day, but still a good day," Wright said.

Wright is set to compete in two more events in Beijing, the 12.5km pursuit on Sunday night and the 15km mass start on Friday.