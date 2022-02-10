Footage of the moment a Chinese soldier got stuck under an Olympic flag has gone viral. Photo / Twitter

Footage of the moment a Chinese soldier got stuck under an Olympic flag has gone viral. Photo / Twitter

Footage of the moment a Chinese soldier got stuck under an Olympic flag has gone viral after it was shared on social media.

The man was standing next to the Olympic flag ready to salute while the flag went up the mast.

He quickly became entangled in the flag but maintained his composure throughout the whole incident.

The military man refused to waver and carried on with his salute even with the flag fabric completely covering his face.

CHINESE soldier left audience in hysterics after getting stuck under an Olympics flag. They have just one job to do, and they can't even execute it effectively@globaltimesnews pic.twitter.com/gXfqWPq2yH — krish💙 (@Iwillsayitall) February 9, 2022

Social media users applauded the man's commitment to his duty during the ceremony.

Olympic joke with the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee. China made me laugh. pic.twitter.com/2fG8p1Nrbm — Alexsandr Gekker (@Alex_Gekker) February 8, 2022

"His success was not laughing because if that was me I would have laughed right there," one person wrote in an Instagram comment.

"I need this energy around me," someone else said of the man's commitment to his one job.

The Winter Olympics are currently underway in Beijing and will run until February 20.