Nico Porteous wins gold in the men's freeski halfpipe final. Video / Sky Sport

The New Zealand Winter Olympic team honoured Nico Porteous with a haka after the 20-year-old skier won a gold medal in the halfpipe at the Beijing Games.

Porteous is just the second gold medallist in New Zealand's history, following Sydney-born Kiwi Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's slopestyle gold earlier in the Games.

The young pair have given New Zealand its greatest ever Games, despite taking just 15 athletes, claiming two gold and a silver to sit 16th.

Australia sent 43 athletes, and also claimed their greatest ever medal haul with one gold, two silver and a bronze to sit 18th, while Great Britain sent 50 athletes and had not claimed a medal — although will win gold or silver in the men's curling.

But while Porteous claimed the second gold for the Kiwis, his wholesome celebration could not be beaten.

The reigning freeski half-pipe world champion, Porteous scored 93.00 to take the lead on his first attempt, although he ran out of speed on his second run and crashed on his third, ending American David Wise's hunt for a third straight Olympic title. He finished second on 90.75.

His American teammate Alex Ferreira was third on 86.75.

But Porteous was the story on top of the podium.

Team New Zealand perform the Haka to Gold medallist Nico Porteous (R) of Team New Zealand during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe flower ceremony. Photo / Getty Images.

Although Miguel finished 11th with a best score of 63.50, the 22-year-old was right next to his younger brother as he was unveiled as the Olympic champion.

"I think that's something me and him will cherish for the rest of our lives," Porteous told New Zealand's Sky. "Being able to come down and give him a hug at the bottom and have him there right by my side the whole time … isn't that anyone's dream to have your family right there next to you in one of your proudest moments?"

Miguel also hoisted his brother onto his shoulders as the celebrations continued.

The pair's parents Chris and Andrew said they were "super proud" of their children and praised both of them for doing their best.

But they were also pleased to see the boys able to celebrate together.

"I think Miguel was as excited as anyone, it's great for both of them," Andrew said.

Gold medallist Nico Porteous of Team New Zealand (C), Silver medallist David Wise of Team United States (L) and Bronze medallist Alex Ferreira of US. Photo / Getty Images.

That wasn't all however, as the New Zealand Winter Olympic team then paid tribute to Porteous' golden performance with a haka in the snow as temperatures reached -25.

🎿 Beautiful. 🥰



🇳🇿🥇 Fully rugged up in mittens and hats in the -25C temperatures, @TheNZTeam performed a haka in honour of Nico Porteous' gold medal achievement at the bottom of the #FreestyleSkiing half-pipe run. 🥶❄️



⛷️👉 Read more: https://t.co/0JQvuLjeDc #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/UN75E71Rcs — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) February 19, 2022

Speaking to Channel 7 about the haka, Porteous added: "You know, New Zealand and the Haka and to have that moment, I mean, there are so many things I'll never forget in my life and that will be one of them."

Gold medallist Nico Porteous of Team New Zealand celebrates with teammate and brother Miguel Porteous and a team member. Photo / Getty Images.

Washington Post's Ava Wallace tweeted: "Something I've definitely never seen before: after kiwi Nico Porteous takes gold in men's half-pipe, the NZL team does what I can only describe as a snow Haka. I hope they showed that on tv".

And as he waited to find out he had won, Porteous stood with his brother and fellow competitor Miguel.