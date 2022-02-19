Paine resigned as captain of the Australian cricket team and publicly apologised in November last year when the texts became public. Photo / Getty Images

Former Aussie test cricket captain Tim Paine is accused in court documents of sending "unsolicited" sexts and d*** pics to a receptionist who is fighting for $100,000 in compensation from a cricketing body.

Renee Ferguson launched legal action in the Federal Court against Cricket Tasmania claiming several employees – including the former captain – sexually harassed her during her time at the sporting body in 2017.

The mum and former employee said in court documents inappropriate sexual comments and "sexually explicit text messages" to colleagues was accepted behaviour and workplace culture at the organisation.

In a shocking twist in the 18-page legal document the woman alleges the graphic texts were not consensual, as Paine said when he resigned last year.

He allegedly texted her in the hours before he played in an Ashes Test match at Brisbane.

Renee Ferguson launched a sexual harassment law suit against Cricket Tasmania. Picture / Supplied via news.com.au

She claims she tried to steer text messages from being sexual when he sent her messages like: "Can't rest them [his hands] when I'm this hard!!".

Another read: "Finish me off with those lips then Renee (emoji wink face)".

In the lengthy legal document, Ferguson said she was unsure how to deal with the texts and responded saying a woman would "never kiss and tell".

"Regardless neither of us are in a position of power …. we are both f***ed if this got out".

The wicket keeper then allegedly sent a photo of his penis with the caption: "true, so f***ed".

She was "taken aback" and left offended when she got the explicit photo, according to the court documents.

As well as getting messages from Paine, his brother-in-law Shannon Tubb also allegedly sent her lewd messages while he was Cricket Tasmania's high-performance manager, according to court documents.

He now coaches cricket at a prestigious South Australian school.

"I want to put my c**k between your tits," he allegedly texted the woman.

The woman claimed two other managers at the organisation subjected her to sexualised and inappropriate comments while she worked there.

One of them – Stephen McMullen – failed in a bid to suppress his identity on Wednesday.

He has denied all allegations against him which included him asking intrusive and graphic comments to Ferguson.

Another senior staffer is accused of making comments as he walked past her desk in 2015.

"Hey everyone, [the woman] will be naked in my apartment at 11 today. Get your binoculars out and I will open the curtains," he allegedly said in front of other colleagues.

When Ferguson told managers about the complaints she was allegedly told: "I'm not saying it didn't happen, but you need to move forward."

The former receptionist wants $100,000 from the organisation for recognition of her loss, hurt and humiliation she endured and an apology.

She claims the behaviour was "relentless and systemic" and left her feeling deflated.

Her mental health suffered, she struggled to care for her children and struggled with suicidal ideation, according to the documents.

A federal court judge urged Cricket Tasmania and Ferguson into mediation, which will go ahead next month.

