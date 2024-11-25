Calls to overhaul NCEA level one, Wellington City Council gets the axe out and New Auckland CBD police station.

The New Zealand Breakers have confirmed the signing of centre Tacko Fall for the rest of the NBL25 season to the end of NBL26.

The 2.29m - 7′6″ - Senegalese star has been based in New Zealand for the past month rehabilitating from a quad injury, officially signing with the club as they look to continue to build on a strong 7-3 start to the season.

Fall averaged 2.3 points and 2.5 rebounds across 36 NBA appearances with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers before stints in China and Puerto Rico.

The 28-year-old joined the Breakers for the three games of their US tour, but failed to take the court due to his injury.

Breakers CEO Lisa Edser said the organisation was excited to see what Fall could bring in terms of physical attributes and international experience.