Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Basketball / Breakers

NZ Breakers sign former NBA centre Tacko Fall to end of 2026 NBL season

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Calls to overhaul NCEA level one, Wellington City Council gets the axe out and New Auckland CBD police station.

The New Zealand Breakers have confirmed the signing of centre Tacko Fall for the rest of the NBL25 season to the end of NBL26.

The 2.29m - 7′6″ - Senegalese star has been based in New Zealand for the past month rehabilitating from a quad injury, officially signing with the club as they look to continue to build on a strong 7-3 start to the season.

Fall averaged 2.3 points and 2.5 rebounds across 36 NBA appearances with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers before stints in China and Puerto Rico.

The 28-year-old joined the Breakers for the three games of their US tour, but failed to take the court due to his injury.

Breakers CEO Lisa Edser said the organisation was excited to see what Fall could bring in terms of physical attributes and international experience.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Tacko Fall during the Breakers' game against the Utah Jazz. Photo / Getty Images
Tacko Fall during the Breakers' game against the Utah Jazz. Photo / Getty Images

“Tacko is a game-changer. His size, shot-blocking ability and rebounding give him a unique edge,” she said.

“Beyond the court, he’s a team-first player with an incredible work ethic. He has been working hard to get playing fit and we are pleased to see him fully integrated into our squad.”

Fall said he was looking forward to the opportunity to get out on court.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to play for the Breakers. New Zealand has a great basketball culture and the fans here are incredible. I’m ready to give my all for this team.”

The Breakers have two matches in round 10 with away games against Illawarra Hawks on Thursday night and Perth Wildcats on Sunday.


Save

Latest from Breakers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Breakers