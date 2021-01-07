Basketball: Steven Adams posts first NBA career triple-double in loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

Steven Adams posted his first career triple double against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Photo / Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder got the better of Steven Adams and the New Orleans Pelicans this afternoon, but the Kiwi big man had a silver lining in the form of a career-first achievement.

Adams finished the 111-110 loss with a triple-double, scoring 10 points to go with 11 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists. Coming into the game, Adams' career high in assists was six – a number he set while playing for Oklahoma City last season.

Steven Adams triple-double alert!!



10 PTS | 11 REB | Career-high 10 AST pic.twitter.com/dh6umwzUNp — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 7, 2021

It's the latest in a string of strong performances for Adams since joining the Pelicans this year.

While the season is only eight games deep, Adams has made his mark on his new team across the floor, shooting at a career-best 65 per cent success rate from the field.

A Steven Adams triple-double was not something I anticipated seeing today. Neither was a coup attempt. Both surprising. — David Weiner (@BimaThug) January 7, 2021

of course Steven Adams would have a triple-double against OKC. — Oklahoma City Thunder Digest © (@ThunderDigest) January 7, 2021

we get it, new zealand, things are going SOOO good for you — chad michael murray hill (@Max_Kapusta) January 7, 2021

Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said it wasn't hard to see how much of a difference the 27-year-old is making on the team.

"If you look at our on-court and off-court numbers and our plus-minus, he's been carrying us all year," Van Gundy said.

"If Steven's on the court we're a really good team; if Steven's off the court, we're not. It's because the guy plays [hard] every possession, and that's what we need to get everybody doing."