Basketball: Steven Adams' Grizzlies in historic mauling of former side Thunder

Steven Adams takes the ball to the hoop during the Grizzlies' big win over the Thunder. Photo / Getty

Steven Adams must have been pleased to have been wearing the right uniform during a historic thrashing in the NBA today.

The Memphis Grizzlies destroyed the Oklahoma City Thunder - Adams' former team - by the largest winning margin in NBA history, running out 152-79 victors.

The 73-point differential edged the previous record of 68, set in 1991 when the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 148-80.

Adams was traded to the Grizzlies in the offseason, having spent a year with the New Orleans Pelicans following a seven-season stint with the Thunder, the team who drafted him No 12 overall in 2013.

The Kiwi chimed in with nine points and eight rebounds during the Grizzlies' mauling, playing 21 minutes as Memphis moved to 12-10 on the season.

Australian Josh Giddey, who has been a standout for the lowly Thunder (6-16) this season, missed the game with the flu and was forced to watch the bloodbath.

Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was also absent, highlighting the vital importance the pair have for the young team.

The Grizzlies were without superstar Ja Morant, making the blowout victory all the more impressive. Memphis finished with nine players in double figures for points.

The numbers from the Thunder's shooting game made for painful reading for their fans. Oklahoma City shot 32.9 per cent from the field compared to the Grizzlies' 62.5 per cent.

The Thunder also turned the ball over a whopping 19 times.