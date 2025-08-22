Advertisement
Zuru nappy trial: Basketball star Kirk Penney talks of his ‘baptism of fire’ in the supermarket diaper wars

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Kirk Penney, a Breakers basketball star for many years, has told the High Court of his short-lived foray into the nappy business. Photo / Photosport

A New Zealand basketball legend has saluted Zuru’s business strategy as “ruthless but, gosh, it works” in recounting his faltering baby steps into the nappy business.

Kirk Penney told the High Court at Auckland this week about how he joined JJK Group as chief executive and acquired the Treasures nappy

