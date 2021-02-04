Basketball: NBA fans can't get enough of New Orleans Pelicans centre Steven Adams' 'Kiwi as' photo on return from injury

Steven Adams' 'Kiwi as' outfit. Photo / Facebook/@PelicansNBA

Steven Adams has shown that he's as Kiwi as it gets on his return to injury with the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA players tend to show up to games dressed to impress, with some using the opportunity to show off their high fashion sense.

But not Adams, who rocked up to the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans on Thursday in a t-shirt, shorts and scuffs, while clutching New Zealand made sweets.

The photo of Adams' low key outfit and Kiwi confectionery, which was posted on the Pelicans' social media channels, immediately caught the eye of many fans who were quick to praise his quintessential Kiwiness.

Steven Adams' 'Kiwi as' outfit. Photo / Facebook/@PelicansNBA

"Rocking up with Whittakers Chocolate, Natural Confectionery Co Gummy Snakes and special occasion Jandals (sic). Kiwi as," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Steve's so hard out laid back. Typical Kiwi," another said.

"Kiwi energy food for the Big Kiwi! NZ represent!" another fan commented.

On the court, Adams made a successful return from a calf injury which ruled him out of the Pelicans' previous game.

Steven Adams throws down a dunk during the game. Photo / AP

The Kiwi big man scored a double-double in a 123-101 win over the Suns, contributing 11 points and 13 rebounds along with four assists in 29 minutes.

Adams' teammate Zion Williamson led the way with 28 points as the Pelicans took over the second half after a close first half.

The Pelicans sit at 8 wins and 12 losses for the season so far.