Basketball: NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo joins Breakers ownership group

The Breakers have a new owner. Photo / Photosport

The Breakers' ownership group has a new member.

NBA star Victor Oladipo and business manager Jay Henderson have bought in to the Breakers franchise, joining the current ownership group.

Financial terms have not been disclosed, but it sees Indiana Pacers' Oladipo become one of world's youngest basketball team owners at just 28 years old.

Oladipo, who has never been to New Zealand, said he first took notice of the Breakers after watching American youngster LaMelo Ball play for the Illawarra Hawks last season.

"I was always interested in being part of team ownership, having input with a team and helping a team be successful on the business side of things," the two-time All-Star guard told AP. "To work with a team from this perspective, I'm sure I'll have newfound respect for the guys who have been in that position.

"I definitely think this league is growing, I know it's growing. It's really competitive. I actually saw a few games when LaMelo was playing and I think it's becoming a hot commodity."

Victor Oladipo. Photo / Getty

Oladipo plans to visit the club in Auckland at least once a year.

Meanwhile, the Breakers are preparing to head to Australia at the start of next month for a mid-January tip-off to the Australian Basketball League.

The club has announced it will fly out on December 1 and will be across the Tasman indefinitely.

Owner Matt Walsh said that will put them in the best possible position to win a championship come the end of the season.

"It doesn't make it easy on us as an organisation but we're leaving December 1st to ensure we have a full six-week pre-season to prepare," Walsh said. "We believe if we have that, we have a normal runway into a season, we're going to win a championship.

"We don't know when we'll be home, it's not going to be easy on our guys but our staff and our player's number one goal this year is to win a championship and if that means we're in Australia for the next five or six months, that's what we're going to do."