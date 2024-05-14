Jeante Strydom of the Steel and Te Paea Selby-Rickit of the Tactix tussle for the ball during an ANZ Premiership match. Photo / Photosport

Jeante Strydom of the Steel and Te Paea Selby-Rickit of the Tactix tussle for the ball during an ANZ Premiership match. Photo / Photosport

Netball’s long-awaited broadcast agreement has been finalised.

Confirmation came on Tuesday that Netball New Zealand and Sky have agreed to a one-year extension to their existing broadcasting partnership through 2025.

In addition, Netball New Zealand have entered into a further 12 month partnership with TVNZ, for free-to-air coverage of ANZ Premiership Saturday matches. The ANZ Premiership format will also receive a revamp for 2025

Further partnership conversations for 2026 and beyond are due to begin later this year.

At least 10 Silver Ferns international games are planned during 2025 which will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now and Sky Go, with free-to-air coverage (home games live and away games delayed) on Sky Open.

All ANZ Premiership Sunday and Monday games will be available to watch live on Sky, with Saturday afternoon games broadcast with a delay on Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now and Sky Go. The two Finals Series matches will be available to watch live, with free-to-air coverage (live start) on Sky Open.

Next year’s Saturday afternoon ANZ Premiership round robin matches will be broadcast live and free-to-air exclusively on TVNZ, with the option of watching live on TVNZ 2, or live and replayed on TVNZ+.

The 2025 ANZ Premiership will take on a new two round format, to be played between the six teams before the Finals Series. There will be 30 round robin matches and two finals over a 12 week period (previously 45 matches and two finals over a 17 week period), a change that is designed to ensure an engaging and exciting competition, in response to teams’ and audience feedback.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said they were pleased to be able to announce the one year extension to the broadcasting partnership with Sky and a further 12 month contract with TVNZ for Saturday afternoon matches.

“The sporting landscape continues to evolve, and it’s vital to respond to that. We’re looking forward to working with Sky on this new format 2025 ANZ Premiership and to see what this will deliver for our athletes, supporters and fans.”

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney said Sky was pleased to be able to continue to support women’s sport in New Zealand.

“It is great that we are continuing the long-standing partnership between Netball New Zealand and Sky for the 2025 ANZ Premiership and Silver Ferns internationals,” she said.

“We look forward to continuing to work this year with Netball NZ to find ways to grow viewership and engagement and to strengthen fans’ connection with the game.”



