Steven Adams has once again had the media in hysterics after joking about becoming a Duckmaster. Video / 3 WREG

Steven Adams may be out of the NBA playoffs, but he's continued his reputation as one of the league's jokers at a recent press conference.

Adams and the Memphis Grizzlies were dumped from the playoffs last week, going down 4-2 to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinal.

Despite the disappointing loss, Adams was in good spirits in a press conference appearance when quizzed about a peculiar tourist attraction in Memphis called the Peabody Ducks, a group of ducks popular among locals for doing daily walks through the lobby of the Peabody Hotel.

"Before the season, I asked you if you knew about the Peabody Ducks and you thought it was a hockey team ... did you ever get to go see the Peabody Ducks?" Adams was asked.

"Nah ... are these those little marching guys out by the hotel?" he replied.

"Yeah, no, I haven't done it yet. I gotta go see it I guess. Do young people do that? I don't want to be the lame guy."

Adams was then told he could become a 'Duckmaster' – the person in charge of the duck walks in the hotel. Various celebrities have also become honorary 'Duckmasters'.

The Kiwi big man joked that the title could boost his Tinder game.

"I could be a Duckmaster? Is that a real thing? I thought you were bloody bulls***ing me.

"Put that on the Tinder profile, eh mate. Duckmaster, mate – everybody'll be swiping right on that, mate!" Adams said to laughs from the media.

Adams' comments later prompted an invitation from the Peabody Hotel on Twitter: "Have his people DM our people!! We can make this happen!!"

On the court, the 28-year-old Kiwi was largely missing from the Grizzlies' playoffs run – first getting benched during their matchup against the Timberwolves, then coming down with Covid-19 which caused him to miss two games against the Warriors.

Adams returned as a starter in game 4 against the Warriors, and ended up averaging seven points, 12.7 rebounds and three assists in his final three games of the post-season.