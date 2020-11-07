Basketball: LeBron James throws shade at Donald Trump as Joe Biden claims US presidency

LeBron James' perfect viral image. Photo / Twitter

LeBron James was never shy about where his allegiances sat in the US presidential race.

The NBA megastar wasn't on board with Donald Trump and on Sunday he perfectly summed up his feelings after Joe Biden was announced as the 46th president of the United States.

Biden passed the required threshold of 270 electoral votes after being declared the winner in the key state of Pennsylvania.

James didn't miss a beat and used one of his and one of the most famous moments in NBA Finals history to celebrate the historic moment.

In the 2016 NBA Finals and with the Cavaliers having fallen behind 3-1 to the Warriors, James led a historic comeback.

It was in Game 7 when he produced a block for the ages. Scores tied at 89-89, less than two minutes on the clock and with the Warriors on the break, James chased down Andre Iguodala and etched a moment into NBA folklore. A moment perfectly echoed by NBA commentator Mike Breen with disbelief in his voice: "Blocked by James … LeBron James with the rejection."

James used the moment with Joe Biden's face photoshopped onto his own body with Trump's face being put onto the body of Andre Iguodala.

Social media ate up the photo from "The King" and at the time of writing it had been retweeted over 230,000 times and received over 720,000 likes.

Warriors star Draymond Green let James know the now Los Angeles Lakers will be able to return to the White House to celebrate their NBA Championship.

Several championship winning teams refused to attend the White House during Donald Trump's presidency.

"Yoooo @KingJames y'all can go to the White House and celebrate y'all title G!" Green wrote.

James' response again couldn't have been anymore perfect as he wrote: "Yo we back up in there my G! I'm taking my tequila and vino too".

Of course it wasn't just James who celebrated Biden's historic victory with other NBA stars getting in on the celebrations.

"Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off," Phildadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid wrote.

"Your vote counts!!!!" Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wrote.

Congrats to to the next President/VP Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!! More work to be done but more importantly MORE PEACE and LOVE!! — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) November 7, 2020

Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off #TheProcess https://t.co/9XfWvQTZET — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 7, 2020

No bad energy!!!!!! This is a post only for love and positivity for our new President @joebiden & Vice President @kamalaharris. If your energy is bad, you know where that unfollow button is, and the block button does work as well. 😎✌🏽🧘🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3bVRTTSCr5 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) November 7, 2020

A host of other prominent US sports stars joined the basketballers in celebrating the Biden victory after an election which saw athletes use their influence and online presence to promote their views arguably more than ever before.

President Elect @JoeBiden and Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris congrats!!! #46 LFG 🇺🇸 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020